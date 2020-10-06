The University of Oklahoma will move its fall semester fully online after Thanksgiving break, and will not have a 2021 spring break due to COVID-19 precautions.
In a Tuesday email, OU President Joe Harroz said that OU's Norman campus will transition to online classes in the three weeks left post-Thanksgiving Break, which will include finals week. This year's Thanksgiving break is set for Nov. 25-29.
The university's Health Sciences Center will follow its original plan for the fall and spring semesters.
While Norman classes will be online, OU will keep its housing options and library open for students through the end of the fall semester. Those who live in on-campus housing and wish to move home post-break can do so; according to Harroz, more details on housing accommodations are forthcoming.
According to Harroz, OU administration made the Thanksgiving decision with multiple factors in mind, including the onset of the annual flu season and the fact that during Thanksgiving Break, students could be returning to hometowns without strict masking ordinances or COVID precautions.
"By moving instruction online and providing the option for students to return home and stay there after Thanksgiving, we will reduce the infection risks associated with travel and subsequently, bringing it back to campus," Harroz' email reads.
OU has already announced plans to hold an entirely virtual graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 for this year's December graduates.
The university will also extend winter break by a week and cancel its traditional week-long spring break for the Norman campus and Norman campus programs.
Norman students will return to in-person classes on Jan. 25 rather than the originally planned Jan. 19. Without a 2021 spring break — originally slated for March 13-21 — OU is set to finish its spring semester on its original end date of May 14.
Oklahoma State University also announced Tuesday that it will start its spring semester a week early, and will not have a spring break this year.
"We understand the change in the spring schedule may be disappointing and disruptive for many, and this decision is not made lightly," Harroz' email reads. "In the face of the pandemic, we are forced to take all steps that maximize our ability to continue to provide in-person education and that minimize the health risks to our community. Based upon the best expertise available, this step is necessary to do so."
