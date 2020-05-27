Update 1:30 p.m.: While tuition and fees will remain flat at OU's Norman campus for the upcoming school year, OU has yet to set those costs at its Health Sciences Center campus, a spokesperson said Wednesday.
The university will decide on HSC campus tuition and fees later in June, spokesperson Kesha Keith said in an email.
Tuition and fees at OU Tulsa will depend on what those costs look like at the Norman and HSC campuses, Keith said, since Tulsa campus programs are based at the two other campuses.
The University of Oklahoma will not increase tuition or fees at its Norman campus for the upcoming school year, OU President Joe Harroz announced in a letter Tuesday.
With Harroz’ announcement, 2020 marks the third year in a row that the university has decided to keep Norman tuition and mandatory fees flat.
While OU's decision whether or not to raise tuition usually happens during the annual June Board of Regents meeting, Harroz’ announcement Tuesday was geared toward addressing students’ financial concerns under COVID-19.
"We understand the importance of our role as an outstanding public university to provide academic excellence while remaining affordable and accessible,” Harroz said in his Tuesday letter. "We are committed to our purpose and our decisions are based upon it."
Last year's announcement that OU would not raise tuition or fees came after a round of layoffs, the announcement that OU would be eliminating the American Organ Institute and the university's identification of millions’ worth of recurring savings.
This year’s announcement comes at a financially uncertain moment for the university, which has been dealing with the impacts of COVID-19 for the last few months.
As of the May 8 Board of Regents meeting, at which Harroz gave a financial update, OU had lost $14.7 million between its Norman and Health Sciences Center campuses. Some of that loss was offset by CARES Act funding allocated to OU, Harroz said at the time.
The president has also publicly discussed the future possibility of furloughs and further cost-cutting measures at the university, though the university has not released any plans for cuts so far. Harroz and his team have shared at multiple points this year that they are continuing to push for more significant university savings where possible.
OU has announced over the past few weeks that the university is planning to transition back to in-person instruction and campus life in the fall, and that administrators are working on a multi-phased and multi-faceted plan to assist in a safe return to campus.
Part of that plan involves moving a significant number of larger classes online, though Harroz said Tuesday that OU will not be charging online fees for classes that have been moved online because of the pandemic.
In Tuesday’s letter, Harroz noted that the university is providing other financial resources for students impacted by COVID-19. OU has set up a student fund called Sooners Helping Sooners that can assist students who apply for aid, and has CARES Act funding to directly support students in need due to the pandemic.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a range of uncertainty to us all, particularly financially, and we know you and your families are not immune to its effects," Harroz shared Tuesday. "It’s through these steps that we hope we are able to provide some clarity as it relates to your OU education."
