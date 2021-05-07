While the University of Oklahoma will comply with a newly-signed state law banning public entities from requiring students go through diversity training, the university’s president said Friday students will be encouraged to voluntarily participate in OU's diversity programs.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday signed HB 1775, a bill that prohibits higher education institutions from mandating students go through “gender or sexual diversity training” or go through any orientation “that presents any form of race or sex stereotyping or a bias on the basis of race or sex.”
Advocates across the state — from the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma to superintendents of metro-area public school districts — have been outspoken against the legislation, which also forbids the state’s public schools from teaching courses that include certain concepts about race and gender.
OU President Joe Harroz noted in a Friday email to the OU community that the bill was signed into law “despite our strong objection to it and advocacy against it.” While OU can no longer require students go through its diversity training, Harroz said he’s still hopeful for community participation.
"Although OU’s mandatory diversity, equity and inclusion training does not espouse superiority of one race or sex, its mandatory nature is impacted by the passage of this law,” Harroz said. "To comply with the law, students may now choose to opt out of the training, though we will strongly encourage them to still take it."
OU has mandated diversity training for new students since 2015, when the university launched its “First Year Diversity Experience" in the aftermath of the racist Sigma Alpha Epsilon video.
In fall 2020, the university shifted to a requirement that students, faculty and staff all participate in an online diversity, equity and inclusion course every three years. While students can opt out of that training now, Harroz said the university’s student employees are still required to participate.
The news comes as OU prepares to unveil its “Gateway to Belonging at OU” course in the fall. The class, a curriculum addition the university committed to during a student-led sit in last March, will introduce incoming students to diversity, equity, culture, identity and inclusion concepts.
Harroz said Friday that in fall 2022, OU will introduce two more general education courses: Global Perspectives and Engagement, and Ethical Leadership Development. Incoming students in the fall 2022 semester must take one of the three new classes.
He also said in his Friday note that despite concerns, HB 1775 does not appear to threaten the academic freedom of university faculty and staff.
"I have heard from some of our colleagues a concern that the new law also calls into question the sacrosanct matter of academic freedom,” Harroz said. "I do not believe the Oklahoma Legislature’s intent was to limit academic freedom or freedom of speech. Even if it were the intent, I do not believe such a measure would pass constitutional scrutiny.
"To our faculty, if that were ever to be in danger of occurring, let me assure you we would do everything in our power to ensure the continuance and full vitality of true academic freedom.”
George Henderson, an adjunct professor at OU and a race relations and civil rights scholar, founded the university’s first race relations course in 1970. Henderson said Friday he believes the legislature’s decision is misguided.
“We're just talking now about the university requiring you to take a human relations course,” he said. “You don't have to call it whatever the legislature is objecting to. I do not teach that people are innately racial bigots, nor do I teach that one is a bigot because of his or her race or ethnicity. But I do say bigotry, wherever we find it, should not be tolerated. And actually, those concepts have been at least discussed in the academies and universities, for, oh gosh, several generations.”
Just because people are now talking about their experience more does not mean it is wrong or biased history — it’s just the uncomfortable truth, he said.
“OU’s intent is to create an environment in which we can have a civil dialogue, in which we can present, in a civil manner, all sides of racial conflicts and the issues,” Henderson said. “We shouldn't dismiss the fact that we now hear, more than I've ever heard before, people talk about trauma. When we talk about trauma, we talk about human lives being affected, and people have always suffered trauma.
“So, let's find a way to minimize it. Trauma — like poverty — is an equal opportunity afflictor.”
A Norman Public Schools spokesperson declined to comment on the law Friday.
