In a move to reward vaccinated students and incentivize more to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the University of Oklahoma is launching an incentive program that will let students win scholarships or OU athletic tickets.
The scholarships range from $100 to $5,000, while the ticket offerings are season tickets to OU basketball and football games.
Students are eligible to participate in two contests this fall, though the #OUVaccinates contest will offer the larger prizes.
Starting Sept. 3, 10 students will be selected to receive football and basketball season tickets. On Sept. 10, one student will be selected to receive a $5,000 scholarship; a week later on Sept. 17, two students will be selected to receive a $2,500 scholarship, then in the final drawing on Sept. 24, five students will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
Students who are fully vaccinated can complete the entry form on the contest website. Students who are currently unvaccinated must get vaccinated before they can fill out that same form and enter to win.
The university will also have smaller Instagram challenges from Aug. 16-Sep. 13. Twenty students can win $100 scholarships by following the OU Health Services Instagram page, and sharing, tagging and commenting on posts with the hashtag #OUVaccinates.
“New Instagram posts will be shared on August 16, 30 and September 13 on the @OUHealthServices Instagram account,” the university said. “Students who share, tag, and comment on each new post will be entered each time for a total of up to three entries.”
Students who win are required to show proof of vaccination before receiving their prize, the contest website says.