The University of Oklahoma is making its Panhellenic recruitment process fully virtual this semester after reports of student participation in “large, unsanctioned social gatherings," administrators announced Monday.
In an email to families of Panhellenic students, OU Director of Student Life and Assistant Dean of Students Quy Nguyen said Student Life administrators “had to make some difficult decisions” about Panhellenic recruitment this weekend.
"Within the past 48 hours, we were notified of students attending large, unsanctioned, social gatherings where masking and social distancing policies were not observed, a majority hosted by Greek affiliated organizations,” Nguyen said in his Monday email. " We were also notified of other problematic behaviors by our chapters that had the potential of creating an environment where potential new members and current members would have been put at a high risk of health and safety surrounding COVID-19."
Nguyen said that after “consultation with various stakeholders,” and after watching other universities deal with COVID-19-related challenges, Student Life made the decision to move recruitment fully online. The call comes after Oklahoma State University reported 23 COVID-19 cases at its Pi Beta Phi chapter this weekend, resulting in a quarantine for all house residents.
Nguyen said that while administrators know students and families were hoping for a different recruitment experience, they hope families can continue to support their students through the process. The university will continue to release more information about recruitment activities, including details about a virtual bid day, as they are available, Nguyen wrote.
"We realize that part of what you and your student may have envisioned was an in-person component to the recruitment experience and to bring a sense of normalcy to their collegiate experience," Nguyen wrote. "As we have quickly found out, COVID-19 has created an environment that is far from normal...our goal is to continue to center the experience around the potential new members and to find a way to promote health and safety while helping them find a place to call home, both through OU and through one of our incredible sororities."
