University of Oklahoma police issued an "ALL CLEAR" Friday night, about 90 minutes after the university reported an active shooter on campus.
"After a thorough search, no threat was found," an OU text alert reported about 10:55 p.m. "There is no threat to campus. Alert has been cancelled."
OU police Chief Nate Tarver told reporters "there is no evidence of any shots fired."
At 10:38 p.m., multiple law enforcement agencies investigating reports of shots fired were "called to stand down," according to a Cleveland County Public Safety scanner.
In a statement, a university spokesperson told OU Daily, the student publication, that "nothing has been found."
OU police along with Norman and Moore police departments and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office were among the agencies responding to the reported incident.
Law enforcement activity was concentrated at the north end of the south oval near the library, according to TV news video images.
Boyd Street was closed near the university's north oval, which also featured a large concentration of law enforcement vehicles.
OU Daily, citing the Cleveland County Public Safety scanner, reported the library was cleared at 10:12 p.m.
A minute later, OU Daily, citing the scanner, reported "two teams are entering the library to clear it again."
"As of now, there are no shots fired and no clear victims," according to the county scanner.
At 10:04 p.m., an OU emergency text reported "OUPD continues to investigate possible shots fired on Norman campus. Continue sheltering in place."
At 9:56 p.m., the scanner reported the SWAT team was clearing the library.
"Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place," an OU emergency text reported at 9:46 p.m.
A university text alert first reported an active shooter on campus at 9:24 p.m. Friday.
"There is an active shooter at the Van Fleet Oval," the alert stated. "Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!
