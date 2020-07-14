The University of Oklahoma will further postpone in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 by moving the events to May 2021.
OU initially postponed its May 2020 ceremonies until August 2020 due to the pandemic. Now, the university plans to combine celebrations for the classes of 2020 and 2021 in May of next year.
According to a Tuesday email from OU, university leaders were considering hosting 2020 ceremonies this August in the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, which holds more than 86,000 people and could have provided a safer alternative to indoor events. The outdoor ceremony would have included safety measures like universal masking.
But a combination of summer heat and the continued threat of COVID-19 spread forced the university to reconsider its plans, OU President Joe Harroz said in a statement.
“After much deliberation, it has become clear that even though the event could be conducted safely if it were held outdoors, hosting such an event in August would simply not be an experience worthy of our graduates and those they love,” Harroz said in a Tuesday statement. “The postponement of our in-person May Commencement was already one of the most difficult decisions we have had to make, and postponing it further is even harder. But to host an outdoor event during the hottest time of the year with mask requirements in place would be unfair to many, especially family members who would have to endure a lengthy ceremony in the summer heat.”
While the university also considered holding a shorter ceremony this August, Harroz said in a statement that administrators didn't want to host an event where students wouldn't be able to walk across the stage or hear their names called.
OU plans on releasing more details about next year's ceremonies as they develop.
