In 1969, artist Robert Rauschenberg (1925-2008) was freaking out. He despised the U.S.’s involvement in the Vietnam War.
Military conscription of many unwilling draftees was in full swing. Martin Luther King Jr., who Rauschenberg personally knew and admired, had been assassinated the previous year.
He was heartbroken, as many Americans were.
The artist had suffered a studio fire, and some of his friends were enduring significant personal problems. Rauschenberg’s rage at this combination of infuriating circumstances resulted in creation of a body of work titled “Currents.”
Based on collages from newspaper headlines and photos of the day, he then made a triplicate series of screen prints. It was Rauschenberg’s way of protesting against a world seemingly gone mad.
The University of Oklahoma’s Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art possesses the ninth of 50 printings of “Currents” in its permanent collection. It’s on display now through March.
Hadley Jerman, Ph.D., Eugene B. Adkins senior curator at the museum, supervised the “Currents” exhibition titled “Robert Rauschenberg: Pressing News.”
“Rauschenberg was taking clippings from 14 different newspapers when working on this project in 1970,” Jerman said. “He made a series of 36 collages, which became studies. Then he prints and features them in a more complex way as a surface series.”
Rauschenberg is known for pushing the boundaries of scale in printmaking. “Pressing News” includes a miniature version of a 54-foot-long screen print that contained all of the collages, which at the time was the largest of its kind ever made.
“It’s in the 1970 catalogue from the ‘Currents’ show in Dayton’s Gallery 12 in Minneapolis, which was the first installation,” Jerman said.
“Currents” was completed quickly, immediately made the rounds at galleries in the U.S. and internationally but essentially fell from view later.
“Some people responded positively to ‘Currents,’ and other critics panned it,” Jerman said. “I think it was too familiar. They were headlines they’d just seen and didn’t seem unusual enough to them.”
Also jarring to many was that Rauschenberg had collected audio recordings of newscasts. He collaged them together and played it in the exhibition galleries, subjecting viewers to an aural media cacophony.
“Negative reviews mentioned this soundtrack of overlapping broadcasts, which was really disturbing to people,” she said.
Afflicting the comfortable was undoubtedly Rauschenberg’s intent. “Currents” was his protest and his way of bringing injustice and outrage to the public’s attention.
“In the past 10 years, the Rauschenberg Foundation rediscovered the recordings, which were thought to be lost, had it digitized and loaned it to us,” Jerman said. “We’ll have it playing in our gallery.”
Harold J. and Ruth Newman gifted the Rauschenberg prints to OU’s permanent collection in 1980 and 1984. It’s been over a decade since they were last on view to the public.
Art historians have written very little about “Currents.” The most words devoted to date was an OU graduate student’s thesis composed after the prints were donated.
“The work has never been exhibited in this way at OU on its own,” Jerman said. “It’s an opportunity to look more closely at this body of material, which is really interesting and relevant to us today.”
This year has its own war, rumors of war, racial injustice, assassinations and political despotism.
“In the 1960s, Rauschenberg became interested in printmaking,” Jerman said. “‘Currents’ is relatively early in his career as a printmaker, especially screen printing, because he was doing lithography early on. He was using recycled printing plates from New York City newspapers.
“’Currents’ is engaged with those early experiments in printmaking when he was looking at newspaper printing for source material. As a printmaker, he was groundbreaking, experimental and innovative.”
Politics and social issues informed Rauschenberg’s artistic drive. Today, he’d be lauded or disparaged as woke.
“In his own words, he was trying to wake people up,” Jerman said, “so that they saw the news and what was going on, looked at it, thought about it, instead of just throwing the newspaper out with the trash.
“He had a television going constantly in his studio and was concerned about people tuning media out and stop paying attention.
“He was turning mundane newspapers into art because it forced people to look at them and consider the facts that they were discarding on a daily basis.”
The show has both visual and intellectual appeal. Remarkable gallery design for the show serves as a soothing counterpoint to the often harsh imagery.
“These images are interesting in one way for being how a person comes to terms with his times and what their relationship to the news is,” Jerman said. “Many of us now get news on our phones. His images, in a way, are like doom scrolling. It’s a positive that he dealt with bad news by funneling it into a process and making art.”
