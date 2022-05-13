University of Oklahoma leadership announced Friday the university will open a polytechnic institute in Tulsa in hopes of filling a gap in the state’s workforce.
The OU Polytechnic Institute will offer bachelor’s completion and graduate degree programs focused on advanced technology and innovation, according to a Friday news release. Degrees from the institute will equip graduates for STEM jobs in computer IT, cybersecurity, data science and digital manufacturing, OU President Joe Harroz said.
The plans will be presented to the Board of Regents at its June meeting and will then go to the state regents for approval, Harroz said.
Harroz told the board Oklahoma currently ranks “dead last” in the country for workforce in STEM education and training compared to percent of the state population that holds a bachelor’s degree or higher.
It also currently lacks 300 software engineers for open positions in the state, Harroz said. The demand for that position is expected to grow 16% between now and 2026, he said.
Harroz said one of the reasons university planners decided to put the institute in Tulsa is because of “growing demands not met in northeast Oklahoma.” He alluded to eclectic car startup Canoo’s newly-announced production plant in Pryor, just outside the city.
“It’s not traditional engineering, but it’s the application of that with curricula informed by businesses that have these very present needs,” he said.
Harroz said he worked with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and state Speaker of the House Charles McCall on the plans. He said he hopes the Oklahoma legislature will include a provision for the institute in its upcoming budget.
