More than 30 years after Tom Cruise smirked his way to the cocky heights of the ’80s as the maverick Navy pilot codenamed Maverick, he effortlessly picks up the character in a new chapter of “Top Gun.” Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy says “Top Gun: Maverick” is an absolutely, thoroughly enjoyable ride — a textbook example of how to make a sequel. It nods to previous cultural touchstones like shirtless sports and motorcycles and yet stands on its own, not weighed down by its past like the last “Ghostbusters” sequel, but rather soars by using the second to answer and echo issues with the first. “Top Gun: Maverick” is in theaters May 27.