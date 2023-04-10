University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz Jr., in a weekend email to the OU community, confirmed as "false" reports of an active shooter on campus that triggered a massive law enforcement response.
"With assistance from the FBI, we have since confirmed that this was a "swatting" incident, where callers fake an emergency that draws a large response from law enforcement," Harroz said in the email.
"Although the investigation will consider for some time, it is believed that the calls targeting our campus originated from outside of the United States."
Harroz pointed out that OU is not the only school to have recently been targeted by swatting.
He called it "deeply troubling that there are people who want to purposely inflict such trauma and chaos."
A university text alert first reported an active shooter on campus at 9:24 p.m. Friday.
"There is an active shooter at the Van Fleet Oval," the alert stated. "Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!"
Harroz said several calls were made to 911 reporting an active shooter on campus near the South Oval and Bizzell Memorial Library.
"Officers immediately responded to the area, and after conducting a thorough search, did not find any evidence of a shooting or criminal activity," he said.
Harroz praised the OU Police Department, the OU Department of Campus Safety, and the more than 100 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Norman Police Department and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, "who immediately and decisively took action, heading directly toward the perceived threat without an ounce of hesitation."
"Within less than one minute of the initial call to 911, the first emergency RAVE alert was sent to all Norman students, faculty, and staff, and OUPD arrived on the scene in under two minutes," he wrote.
"In addition, there were many other staff and administrators who did their part Friday night to keep our community safe and informed."
While the incident turned out to be false, Harroz said "the feelings of fear and anxiety that many of use experienced on Friday were very real."
Resources are available through the university system for those experiencing difficulty, he said.
“If you are a student, please feel free to reach out to a student life or centralized student affairs team member at your respective campus," he said. "Faculty and staff may also seek assistance through our Employee Assistance Program."
Staff writer Brian D. King contributed to this story.
