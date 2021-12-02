Despite a tumultuous past week at the state’s flagship university, President Joe Harroz said Thursday he’s still confident in the direction the University of Oklahoma is headed, and believes the hardships of this week will help the university in the future.
Harroz was clear following Thursday’s OU Board of Regents meeting that while the sudden departure of head football coach Lincoln Riley is a “road bump,” the university is still on a good path financially, and he believes Riley’s departure might actually help the university financially. News that Riley accepted the head coaching position at USC broke Sunday; OU has not yet named his permanent replacement.
“We have donors that are even more invigorated right now and more committed,” Harroz said when asked if Riley’s departure will hurt the school financially. “So if we do this, right, which I'm confident we will, I think the answer to your question is no, and in fact, in many ways, I believe we will come out stronger.”
While Riley’s departure has provoked a strong reaction from fans and alumni this week, Harroz said the university is more than just the football team, and can thrive despite team hardships.
“I don't know where you got the phrase, “the sky is falling” — it's not, we're making a head coaching change,” Harroz told reporters. “... There's no question Sunday caught us by surprise. We're going to deal with it. How are things going? I mean, (y’all) heard the agenda — it's really going well, because of a lot of hard work and discipline. … But it's one person, and we're a whole lot bigger than that.”
In the budget approved by the regents in June, OU projected about $107 million in athletics revenue in FY2022, a return to pre-pandemic revenue normalcy. The budget projected a net positive year for OU after several years of deficit, though at the price of hikes to student tuition and fees.
Harroz said still, there’s no time to wait, and the university must continue to move quickly in hiring a new head coach. Harroz declined to give any timeline on when a new head coach will be announced.
During the regents meeting, the board voted to approve a one-time compensation of $325,000 for Bob Stoops, who will lead the team in the interim. Getting Stoops to accept the money was not easy, Harroz said — Stoops turned down any form of payment twice, but ultimately, Harroz said the university decided to pay him without his permission.
“I just want to say, (Stoops) twice refused it, but the truth of the matter is, on every occasion, we've gone to him over all the years, he always does the right thing and steps in and steps up,” Harroz said. “We didn't take his answer ‘no’ seriously the first or second time, and then we just decided to quit asking.”
One financial question mark hanging over OU’s head is the salary it will offer its next head coach. As collegiate football coaches' salaries have increased significantly since OU promoted Riley to head coach in 2017, the school will have to offer whoever is next to a significant sum of money.
In 2020, Riley signed a five-year extension that would pay him $32 million over the span of five years, equalling approximately $7.6 million annually. In a six-year contract approved this summer, head basketball coach Porter Moser netted at least $2.8 million annually.
“It used to be there'd be one or two outlier salaries like that, and now there's more,” Harroz said. “There is so much changing in college athletics right now that it's, everyone's watching … We will continue, for as long as absolutely possible, to be a program that is self-sufficient, that doesn't use student dollars, tuition and fees or state dollars for a program, and we're committed to those two things and having a good coach — not a good coach, a great coach. And being competitive in the marketplace is just the reality.”