Through a recently-launched partnership, the University of Oklahoma is bringing its marching band to Norman Public Schools students.
Beginning this month, OU Pride has partnered with Kennedy Elementary and is sending band members to mentor students. Kennedy principal Amber Bui and Pride directors aim to show students what the band is about and give band members experience in mentorship — and possibly, their majors — through the partnership.
“It’s a really great thing for the students to see, that they can grow up and that they can be in band,” said freshman Pride saxophonist Jessica Johnson, who visits the school weekly.
Kennedy fourth-grade teacher Kevin Russ, a former Pride cymbal player, came up with the idea earlier this year when he interned at Cleveland Elementary School, which partners with OU’s men’s gymnastics team.
Russ reached out to Pride director Brian Britt, and Bui then met with the band directors in June.
“Being a new principal at Kennedy, I really wanted to get the community connection, and I thought this would be a great group of students to be able to be mentors with some of our kids,” she said.
So far, the partnership has 18 students who regularly work with students in their classes.
Senior mellophonist Craig Williams said he’s filled out the paperwork and will work with students in his final college semester. Williams said his motivation for joining the partnership stems from a similar experience he had in elementary school.
“We had a band director come to our school, and he brought a snare drum, and he played on the snare drum and taught us all about band and all the travel stories he got, and all the things he got to do while in band,” he said.
“So that was pretty much my first inspiration of wanting to do something, and joining band in middle school and continuing on to college.”
Bui said she hopes the program inspires students to pursue music like Williams did. NPS has avenues to do it, she said — Kennedy has fifth-grade band, and she says the district focuses on fine arts.
While the Pride members do relay their experience in the band to the students, they work with them in other ways as well. Johnson, the Pride saxophonist, said she helped students with math work last time she was at the school.
“It’s a really great experience for me, because my major is elementary education, so being able to work with elementary-age students and another elementary teacher — it gives me experience knowing how to talk to them, knowing what to do,” she said.
Pride development director Chauvin Aaron said the marching band’s membership includes plenty of future educators.
“Our students in the Pride represent every college at the university, and so we have a lot of educators, especially early childhood education majors,” Aaron said. “And so for those students, this is so important for them because they get to actually observe and have some field experience interacting with students.”
Aaron added the partnership could help teachers at Kennedy, as they may not otherwise have mentors to work with their students. Russ said some students may not have role models at home, and that the Pride members who come to Kennedy can fill that role.
Russ wants to eventually take Kennedy students to an OU football game to watch the band in action.
“(We’d) watch the kids, the band, as they march through the parade and see kind of their day of a game routine,” Russ said. “I think that would be a life-changing experience.”
Russ said Kennedy will accommodate as many Pride members as they can to mentor students. Bui said students have already “gotten very excited to see them come back,” and that they already know their names.
Aaron hopes the community gets to see what Pride is doing with Kennedy students.
“One of our missions for the OU band is to be great ambassadors for the university,” he said. “And what better way can you do that than interacting with the community and the local school?”
