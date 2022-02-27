The University of Oklahoma will spend millions this fiscal year on budget items the general public may never see, but that staff say help create a more efficient and cost-effective campus.
In the last year, the university’s Board of Regents has placed increased public emphasis on deferred maintenance, the work that goes into replacing or restoring aging systems and spaces.
OU will spend $8 million to $10 million in Fiscal Year 2022 to execute that work, said Brian Holderread, the university’s interim vice president for operations and chief operating officer.
Former Regents Chair Gary Pierson, who led the administrations and operations committee and the facility and property committee, said in March 2021 that his committees had commissioned a “real estate master plan.” The plan would have professionals examine all of OU’s properties and buildings and determine what the university needed to keep and how the properties needed to change.
At the same time, Pierson said OU was dealing with many “deferred maintenance issues” with structures that haven’t received full care in years.
“The University of Oklahoma’s high water mark has not been, over the last few years, taking adequate care of them,” Pierson said. “... Big numbers are involved — we’ll figure out the finances, but it’s going to take a lot of attention to put the campuses in the position they should be and reward students and faculty with facilities they deserve.”
Holderread said deferred projects have actually been a priority for the university for the last few years, especially since OU took on lots of roof replacements in 2013-2016. But financially, OU is on a path to invest more in the work.
“It’s really reached the board of regents and administration as one of their top priorities, [asking], ‘Okay, what do we have? Are we using it wisely? If we’re not using it wisely, what can it be?’” Holderread said.
Regents and leadership announced last year that OU finally had a balanced budget after several years in deficit and debt.
The financial stability means OU can plan to increase its investment in deferred maintenance over the next few years, then cap its maintenance spending and keep it the same annually, Holderread said.
Deferred maintenance projects certainly aren’t flashy — they’re the “unsexy” side of what OU has to do to keep campus running, Holderread said. Most of the time, if the university is doing maintenance correctly, the campus population won’t even notice, he said.
“You don’t get a donor for this, unfortunately, but yet this is what truly makes the university go — heating, cooling, electric. This is what really makes everything possible,” he said.
But prioritizing regular maintenance can have a trickle-down impact. Converting campus lighting to LED means the Norman campus’ electrical usage (and. therefore, spending) has capped in the last few years even as campus expands, Holderread said, creating cost savings in the long run.
Matt Rom, OU’s associate vice president for Facilities Management, said the university tries to build in saving and efficiency opportunities as it tackles deferred maintenance projects and pointed to some of the recent improvements in Catlett Music Center as an example.
Over the last year — and mostly during the last winter break — OU has replaced Catlett’s chilled water system and moved the building from a pneumatic control system to a digital system.
The pneumatic system was a reliable, but not-as-nimble air-powered system, while digital controls let facilities staff control the building’s temperature remotely and with striking precision.
“That’s just part of how we’re trying to build energy conservation projects into deferred maintenance,” Rom said.