OU officials are investigating an Oklahoma State University equipment manager sustaining broken and fractured ribs while trying to retrieve the football after an OSU field goal at Saturday’s Bedlam game, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.
In a long-standing University of Oklahoma tradition, Sooner fans throw the football out of the north side of the stadium after an opponent’s field goal attempt. When the Cowboys kicked a field goal late in the second quarter, some fans tried to do the same, but OSU equipment manager D.J. Kurtenbach was ready and went to retrieve the ball.
While trying to retrieve the ball, a video posted by Fox 25’s Anthony West shows fans pushing him to the ground and wrestling him for the ball. Kurtenbach came away from the incident with the ball but sustained numerous injuries.
On Facebook his Kurtenbach’s mother, Tina Kurtenbach, was the first to report on her son’s injuries saying he had a broken rib and other injuries.
“My son was booed [Saturday] night by OU fans on the jumbotron for trying to retrieve the OSU football, then quite frankly 5 grown adult men [OU fans] ... tried to steal the football out of the hands of DJ,” she said in her Facebook post. “They lost that battle, and DJ came back with the ball, but has a broken rib and several others fractured, before he really knew what happened.”
According to a statement released by OU, the incident remains under investigation.
“The OU Athletics Department is aware of the interaction during Saturday night’s game between some fans and an Oklahoma State team staff member,” the statement reads. “The matter was immediately turned over to the OU Police Department and is under investigation with the athletics department’s full cooperation.”
OU also condemned any and all physical contact at their games and ”the behavior of the involved fans.” Once those fans are identified, they will be “banned from attending any future OU Athletics events.”
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.