After looking at Norman Police Department data, a University of Oklahoma professor who has worked with the department in multiple areas has put forth suggestions on how to fix the department’s racial disparity in uses of force.
A Center for Policing Equity study published in December 2021 showed that from 2016 to June 2020, Norman police officers used force on Black people 3.4 times more than on white people. Norman is roughly 4.9% Black, according to the Census Bureau.
Uses of force accounted for 0.06% of all police contacts in the given time. The study said exactly half of uses of force were explained by poverty, crime rate and percentage of Black residents in an area.
Reports show that race, age, gender and time spent on the force did not predict whether an officer was more likely to use force.
David McLeod, an OU School of Social Work professor and former police detective, has worked with NPD in areas including use of force to help determine best practices for its officers. After reviewing the data, McLeod has suggested NPD enhance its training, work on trustworthy communication with the city’s residents and find ways to increase equity for all residents in Norman.
McLeod acknowledged NPD met all of his suggestions for enhanced training and officer evaluation, and does more de-escalation training than other departments in the state. NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen said the department incorporates de-escalation training into all of its tactical and mental health training and scenario-based exercises.
But McLeod said community partners beyond just NPD will have to step up to address inequity in the community.
“It’s going to take all of us to care about it and to recognize that it’s real,” McLeod said.
Response to the study
Following its release, inquiries about the CPE study drew pointed remarks from Deputy Chief Ricky Jackson, who accused the study of having “a slant” and said it didn’t give recommendations for best practices in the department.
Michael Burbank, CPE’s then-senior director of law enforcement initiatives and a former police officer, said the report was limited by NPD’s data in some police encounters. He also said he hoped NPD looked at the data as “a starting point.”
CPE did not immediately fulfill an interview request from The Transcript this week about its partnership with NPD.
At a Dec. 14 Norman City Council study session, Chief Kevin Foster spoke against media coverage of the report, which he said stoked fear and lowered safety in the community. However, NPD and city councilors agreed the department should further analyze its uses of force.
While NPD did not fulfill The Transcript’s request to interview a senior department member about steps it has taken since December to address the reported racial disparities, Jensen said in a statement that NPD “is appreciative of our three-year partnership” with CPE.
“Through our partnership, we developed processes that are not inherent in our systems to collect data, which can now continue to be shared for external review,” the statement reads.
From CPE’s findings, NPD partnered with the School of Social Work to find ways to lower the disparity, the statement says.
McLeod said NPD has been more willing than other departments to want to improve in different areas, including addressing this disparity. And while he acknowledged the disparity, he said he was impressed with how low NPD’s uses of force were overall.
“If we really want to make things better, we’ve got to be able to hold those truths at the same time, that one, there is a disparity, it is real, it is happening, we’re figuring out where it happens, and we’ve got to find the tools to get rid of that disparity. And then two, as a community, people need to understand and know it doesn’t happen near as much as we think,” he said.
McLeod also said addressing use of force is “very important” to someone who has had force used against them.
Understanding the disparity
McLeod acknowledged a point brought up by senior NPD officials when the CPE report came out: officers used force on people of color, including Black people, in fight and disturbance calls more than other groups.
But there’s no data that would suggest that people of color are more likely to fight police on these calls, or that police are more likely to use force in these events, McLeod said.
“If I’m looking at it from a human behavior place, it could be lots of things,” McLeod said.
A higher level of agitation toward police response and mental health concerns were present in uses of force against people of color than against white people, McLeod said.
McLeod also said trauma could influence people of color’s behavior at the scene of a police response where force is used.
Trauma can either be real, or it can be perceived from sources like soundbites about police violence against people of color on social media, McLeod said. But the reaction to it is the same regardless.
“If that trauma tells me that my doorbell rings and I’m going to get hurt, my tendency to become agitated or fight would naturally go up,” McLeod said.
George Henderson, a University of Oklahoma professor and the first Black homeowner in Norman, said NPD’s relationship with the community greatly improved under former chief Keith Humphrey from 2011 to 2019. But he also said Black residents teach their children to be careful around police “just out of historical conditions.”
While McLeod said the source of trauma could be real or perceived, he acknowledged it would be scarier to be a person of color to interact with law enforcement in general.
Alcohol use was also higher in uses of force against people of color, the data show.
“Does that mean that Black people drink more than white people? No. We can’t say any of these things, right? Because we don’t know,” McLeod said.
After the CPE report was released in December, Foster and NPD Maj. Brent Barbour hypothesized the disparity of force in fight and disturbance calls is because the callers don’t reach out to police until the situation has escalated, which increases the likelihood that the officer will have to use force when they respond to the scene.
“We know there are communities in our city here, specific areas, where they don’t call us until it’s really bad, and if they had called 30 minutes earlier, we might have been able to work through that. But by the time you’re calling us and it’s out of control and it’s not fixable, it’s going to go bad, eventually, and unfortunately, then, it’s directed at us or at somebody else,” Barbour said at a roundtable discussion in December.
This conclusion “would make theoretical sense,” McLeod said.
When discussing this dynamic in the use of force disparity, Barbour said “barriers have got to be broken down” to where people feel comfortable calling the police before a situation escalates.
Barbour’s assertion falls in line with McLeod’s recommendation for better communication with residents, and communication that residents trust.
Equity
McLeod said larger social issues surrounding inequality play into the disparity and should be addressed.
McLeod said a “wraparound community approach” involving other entities like education and healthcare would drive down the disparity. He said inequality in areas outside the criminal justice system have a direct impact on how a person enters that system.
“When people have different entry points into the system, then they will have different exit points from the system,” he said.
He admitted this part of fixing the disparity is the most difficult one — far more difficult than training.
“Knowing that we live in a country that has been built around the marginalization of some for the benefit of others for hundreds upon hundreds of years, we have some community tasks to try to work on as well so that people are in an equitable space before they have to engage in any of our community systems,” McLeod said.
In the statement, Jensen said NPD is excited to work in partnership with McLeod to figure out “how to create long-term solutions to address the complex realities of policing today.”
Foster told Norman city council in December that he “would love” to have McLeod present to the council. McLeod has not been requested to present at council.