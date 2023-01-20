The Democratic Cornbread and Beans group will introduce speaker Joseph Thai, a University of Oklahoma professor who is familiar with Supreme Court activities, at 11:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Well, 210 S. James Garner Ave.
The public is invited to bring a sack lunch to the event. He will discuss "Overruling Roe: Rationales and Ramifications." Following his talk, he will do a Q&A about topics related to SCOTUS.
Thai is the Watson Centennial chair, presidential professor and associate dean for research at the University of Oklahoma College of Education, where he teaches and writes about constitutional law and the Supreme Court.
He received an A.B. from Harvard College, where he studied English literature, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.
Following law school, he clerked for Judge Ebel of the 10th Circuit and Justices John Paul Stevens and Byron White.
He frequently engages in civil rights litigation and served on the legal team that successfully challenged Oklahoma's same-sex marriage ban a year before the Supreme Court upheld marriage equality nationwide.
The professor has often been named outstanding professor by law students and once by students university-wide.
