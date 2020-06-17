Kyle Harper, the University of Oklahoma’s provost of more than five years, is stepping down from the role next month to return to a faculty position.
The senior vice president and provost will leave the role effective July 1. Harper, who first took over the provost role as interim in 2014, will remain at OU in a faculty position, according to a Wednesday morning email from OU President Joe Harroz.
Harroz wrote Wednesday that while Harper asked for a return to a faculty position last year, Harroz asked him to stay on to help create the university’s strategic plan. Alongside his role as provost and senior vice president, Harper also serves as a professor of Classics and Letters, and researches the Roman Empire and early middle ages.
Since last summer, Harper has played a leading role in putting together OU’s strategic plan, a framework for the university’s future that administrators unveiled at a secretive March Board of Regents meeting. While Harper will now pivot to a teaching and scholarship role, he will still hold an advisory role to “help in the implementation of the Norman campus strategic plan,” Harroz’ email notes.
Harroz’ announcement also says that OU will immediately begin a national search for a new provost.
In the meantime, Jill Irvine, currently OU’s senior vice provost, will fill the role in as interim. Irvine has previously served as chair of OU’s Department of Women’s and Gender Studies, faculty-in-residence at OU’s Arezzo campus, vice provost for faculty and more.
Harroz’ email notes that Harper has overseen academic and recruitment growth, and made numerous administrative hires as provost. Harper, an OU graduate, returned to the university in 2007 as a faculty member, and served as an associate professor and senior vice provost before taking on the provost role, The OU Daily reported in 2017.
"His leadership these past six years has been critical in helping to guide the University through a period of transformation, and he is certainly deserving of the chance to pursue his scholarship with full focus,” Harroz’ email says.
In more than five years as provost, Harper has also drawn public scrutiny from the position.
In February 2020, OU’s Black Emergency Response Team demanded Harper’s removal from office, starting a #HarperHasToGo campaign on Twitter. The group cited Harper's lack of action in response to multiple public racist incidents on campus over the last five years, including two spring incidents involving OU professors.
At the time, Harroz declined to remove Harper from the role, and said in a statement that he was confident of Harper’s love for the university.
"I am confident in Provost Harper's abilities and willingness to work constructively to advance the university," Harroz said in a Feb. 27 statement. "What many do not know is that nearly a year ago, Provost Harper requested to return to the faculty. Even as provost, he is a distinguished scholar and teacher ... there is no doubt that he loves our university and serves it tirelessly."
Harper also drew community criticism last May, when it was rumored that OU’s regents were considering him for the interim president role. At the time, The OU Daily reported that student groups started a #DontTrustProvostHarper campaign on social media, speaking out about Harper’s conservative views and silence on racism at OU.
