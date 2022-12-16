Today, the University of Oklahoma will continue honoring the achievements of fall graduates with individual convocation ceremonies.
Nearly 2,400 graduation candidates are scheduled to participate in ceremonies Dec. 16-17. They will be recognized individually, have their pictures taken and diplomas presented by their dean, according to the university.
“We are extremely proud of our fall graduates, whose accomplishments have earned them a spot among the thousands of OU graduates who have gone before them,” OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said. “We look ahead with great anticipation for everything they will do next as the newest members of the OU alumni family.”
Each college hosting a December convocation on the OU Norman campus has been assigned a specific ceremony time and location, and all ceremonies will be live-streamed. For more information, visit www.ou.edu/commencement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.