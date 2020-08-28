The University of Oklahoma recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases during its first two days of in-person learning, a new coronavirus dashboard from the university shows.
OU launched its COVID-19 dashboard late Friday afternoon, showing new case numbers by the day, the university’s percent positive rate and the number of community members currently in isolation. The dashboard will be updated daily, university spokesperson Kesha Keith told The Transcript this week.
The dashboard is only updated through Tuesday, Aug. 25, but shows that OU reported five new cases Aug. 24 and five Aug. 25.
The dashboard also shows that in the two weeks before classes began, OU recorded 31 new cases. The dashboard's data only goes back to Aug. 10.
OU is recording positive tests that are conducted at the university’s Goddard Health Center or are self-reported by community members through OU’s screening form. The university is not recording positive cases among students or employees who get tested off campus and do not self-report their results, or positive cases obtained through rapid testing instead of polymerase chain reaction [PCR] testing.
As reported earlier this week, this caveat could make it difficult for OU to track cases in Greek houses, which are technically off campus, unless Greek life students are tested at a campus facility or self-report to their organization or OU. The OU Daily reported Friday that positives among students in Greek life could also be counted by OU if the students are tested off-campus, but list their Greek house as their address.
OU’s dashboard also shows the number of students, faculty and staff in isolation due to a positive test, exposure to the virus or symptoms. As of Aug. 24, OU had 109 students, nine faculty and 17 staff members in self-isolation.
Just because students are having to isolate does not mean they have tested positive themselves, OU’s Interim Senior Vice President and Provost Jill Irvine told faculty members in a Friday email.
“There has been some confusion about the notification process for a student who tests positive for COVID-19 or who needs to self-isolate due to possible exposure,” the email reads. “It is important to remember that far more students may need to self-isolate as a result of exposure than the number of students who may test positive.”
Because the university’s positive testing rate is measured by dividing the number of positive tests recorded each day by the total number of tests conducted each day — rather than taking the cumulative positive tests divided by the cumulative tests conducted, as the Oklahoma State Health Department does daily — the positive rate fluctuates by extremes on OU’s chart.
When 12 out of 73 tests returned positive last Friday, OU’s positivity rate was at 16.44%; on Tuesday, the last day shown on the dashboard, the positivity rate was at 5.32%. If OU was instead recording total cumulative positives out of total cumulative tests conducted, the positivity rate would have been at about 7% on Tuesday.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.