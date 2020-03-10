OU’s Board of Regents named new leadership and released a statement on recent racist events at the university after spending nearly two hours in executive session Tuesday evening.
The board met from 10:30 a.m. Tuesday until just after 6 p.m., at which point the regents emerged from a lengthy executive session partially spent crafting their statement.
Several dozen OU students and faculty members crowded into the Great Reading Room at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, when the regents began their official meeting on the Norman campus.
The community presence was in response to a call from the Black Emergency Response Team to come to the meeting and show the regents that students are demanding change from the university and the board. BERT executive members, present at Tuesday’s meeting, made multiple demands of the university during an on-campus sit-in two weeks ago, which students organized in response to two professors using a racial slur in their classes.
The regents went into executive session just after 4 p.m., and by the time board chair Leslie Rainbolt read the board’s statement nearly two hours later, most students had left the Great Reading Room, drawn away by class or work. Rainbolt said after the meeting that she wanted students to know "that the support is there from us, and that it will change."
“We know words matter and words hurt, and some words are unacceptable,” part of the regents’ statement read. “We abhor the use of the offensive word, it is disgusting and it is simply wrong. We have students who have been marginalized. Students should not have to take time away from their education to do this work. As Regents and administrators, we will be your advocates. Now, we have work to do."
Interim President Joe Harroz also spoke about recent on-campus racism Tuesday, telling the regents that OU’s administration will be working to systemically address issues of diversity, equity and inclusion through the university’s strategic plan. The plan, which Harroz and other administrators will present to the regents during a Wednesday morning meeting, lays out a vision and priorities for the next few years at OU.
On emerging from executive session, the regents also moved to select regent Frank Keating as the board’s newest vice chair. Former regent Renzi Stone was slated to move into the vice chair role this month, but unexpectedly resigned during October’s board meetings.
The board’s internal leadership will shift further this week as Rainbolt completes her term as a regent and her time as chair. Regent Gary Pierson will take her place as chair beginning Wednesday, while Oklahoma businesswoman Anita Holloway will fill the seat Rainbolt leaves on the board.
After announcing Keating’s selection as vice chair, the regents also passed a resolution to honor Rainbolt, who has served on the board for 14 years.
“Today is the last formal meeting chaired by chairman Rainbolt after 14 years of service to the university, all being very humble, never seeking the spotlight, just wanting to do the work, trying as hard as she might to be fair to everybody, trying to understand all points of view, and caring deeply about all the students that pass through here, all the staff that passes through, all the faculty that passes through,” Pierson said during the meeting, thanking Rainbolt for her time on the board.
During its official meeting Tuesday afternoon, the board also approved John Klier as dean of the Gallogly College of Engineering, okayed a search committee for the dean of the Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education and approved a lengthy list of personnel items, among other things.
Within that list of personnel items, the regents approved paid leave for Tom Orr, a school of drama professor who has been accused of sexual harassment in the past. Orr was placed on administrative leave Jan. 13 due to unspecified allegations.
The board also conducted multiple hours of open committee meetings early Tuesday, hearing brief updates on OU dean searches, budget projections and internal audits. The regents met for nearly 45 minutes in executive session during lunch.
Tuesday’s meetings were the first attended by Michael Cawley, an OU alumnus and businessman who was appointed to the board in December. While Cawley has not yet been confirmed to the board by the state Senate, he was able be in Tuesday’s executive session meetings because he is filling an empty seat on the board, an OU spokesperson said.
The regents’ meetings will continue at 9 a.m. Wednesday, when they will reconvene at the Bizzell Memorial Library to meet in executive session.
