After a year of pivoting its priorities to COVID-19 response, the University of Oklahoma’s leadership was able focus Thursday on a number of initiatives that will advance OU’s long term goals and vision.
The university’s board approved a strategic plan-heavy agenda during its Thursday meeting. The plan, though never released to the public in its entirety, focuses heavily on making OU “a top-tier research university,” and outlines academic and cultural goals for OU over the years and decades ahead.
OU President Joe Harroz said Thursday that it’s “thrilling” to finally be able to more fully dig into the university’s plans for the future.
“The big question was, how many years would you lose on your strategic plan because of the pandemic, both in terms of not being able to work on it and financially,” Harroz said. “That was the big fear, and going into it, I really thought that probably the over/under was we’d lose four or five years out of the strategic plan. The truth of the matter is, it looks like, knocking on wood, it’s a one-year impact, and we actually accomplished things during that year, so less than a year impact.”
In perhaps the most significant step yet toward the university’s future, the regents Thursday authorized Harroz to execute a deal with the Chickasaw Nation that will put a close to the university’s Cross Village saga.
Cross was initially envisioned as a premiere upperclassmen living facility on campus, but has struggled with occupancy rates over the years.
In a deal that will go through by June 15, the Chickasaw Nation’s Sovereign Properties Holdco, LLC will acquire Cross’ lease from Provident Oklahoma Education Resources Inc., then lease the development to OU for housing.
Provident was OU’s original partner on the project, and was suing OU on claims that OU misrepresented the demand for housing. The lawsuit will be fully resolved by this agreement.
OU will eventually fully purchase the property from Sovereign using bonds. The regents Thursday authorized OU to issue $185 million in bonds to go toward university housing projects.
The Cross Village development means OU can move ahead with its freshman housing master plan sooner than expected. The project will replace OU’s three freshman towers, decades-old housing facilities that have drawn complaints of significant mold issues.
OU will start the project by demolishing Adams Tower and using Cross Village to house would-be displaced freshmen that would usually live in Adams next year. Cross will house 1,200 students, while Adams holds 900, Harroz said Thursday.
“The Chickasaws stepped in and stepped up for us, to the direct benefit of our students,” Harroz said. “When we talk about, in our strategic plan, ‘how do we provide the absolute world-class education here in Oklahoma?’ the answer, part of it, is you have to have the right facilities.”
Thursday’s agenda projects that the housing replacement project will cost OU about $460 million. It’s unclear if or how much that projected total will move as the plan continues to develop.
The university set rates for Cross housing Thursday as the regents approved rate increases for the rest of OU’s on-campus housing and meal plans.
Fall 2021-spring 2022 rates will increase 3% for OU residence halls, Traditions Apartments and Kraettli Apartments and will go up by 6% for the Residential Colleges and Headington Hall. OU’s meal plan rates, meanwhile, will increase by 3.75%.
Steps toward the future
Though not all immediate or housing-related, another significant portion of Thursday’s agenda referred back to the strategic plan as well.
In moves from approving a new English proficiency testing option for international students to okaying a $2.75 million rebrand for the university, the university appears honed in on taking its first steps toward the future its strategic plan envisions.
OU plans to increase its international student population by 50% over the next seven years, the agenda notes, while the rebrand will work to“refine the OU brand” and push OU’s image toward that of “other top-tier public research universities.”
In an item approved in the regents’ consent agenda, OU listed and prioritized the capital projects it plans to eventually take on.
Some, like $50 million in deferred campus infrastructure and maintenance projects (which will turn into a total $250 million in these projects over the next five to 20 years) or a $40 million space addition to the National Weather Center, have already secured full or partial funding; others, like a $15 million renovation for the chemistry and annex building, haven’t identified a funding source.
The full list of projects — whether already approved or planned for the future — is available under agenda item eight on the regents’ agenda, embedded below.
The regents also approved an amendment to OU’s general education requirements that will offer students a new suite of class selections.
OU will allow students to fill the requirement by choosing between Gateway to Belonging at OU — its originally-planned course that would introduce incoming students to diversity, equity, culture, identity and inclusion concepts — and two other classes, including Global Perspectives and Engagement and Ethical Leadership Development. Gateway to Belonging will be available this fall, while the other classes will be fully available by fall 2022.
“It teaches critical thinking, cultural fluency, civil discourse, citizenship, community engagement during the students’ first year,” Harroz said. “And we think it’ll build a better community, better individuals better prepared to go out into the world and be successful and make an impact.”
In a move to further increase laboratory space on campus — a longer term priority that’s spelled out in several other planned projects — the regents approved a $4.1 million buildout of a lab space on the fourth floor of Gallogly Hall.
“One of the biggest issues that we’re facing right now — not the only issue, but one of them — is labs,” said Regent Natalie Shirley, who chairs the regents’ facilities and properties committee. “Our student population is growing, and we have to have labs commensurate with that.”
Other business
The regents approved new leadership Thursday, selecting Regent Michael Cawley as chair and Regent Frank Keating as vice chair. Cawley fills the chair position left open by Gary Pierson, whose term on the board expired this spring.
The board also pushed through multiple university leadership appointments Thursday, officially approving Andre-Denis Wright as the university’s new senior vice president and provost. OU will pay Wright $445,000 his first year in the position, the agenda shows.
The regents officially filled two positions that have long hung in the interim, approving Stacy Reeder as dean of the College of Education and Katheleen Guzman as dean of the College of Law. Both led their respective colleges in interim capacities for more than a year before their final approval as deans Thursday
