Adams Center on the University of Oklahoma campus, which has been a student dormitory since the 1960s, will be demolished this summer to make room for new housing.
The OU Board of Regents voted Wednesday to move forward with the first phase of its housing masterplan and knock down Adams, one of three towers that house students.
It will cost the school $2.5 million, which covers abatement, demolition, utility infrastructure, and site preparation.
Walker Center and Couch Center are also targeted for demolition, OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. told board members.
“Everyone knows that have been looking to replace the towers, with Adams tower proposed to come down this summer,” Harroz said. “To approve these costs so we can take down Adams tower, we can then prepare some initial things to build a new building, which will be completed by 2025.
That, in turn, would then lead to “the succession in the future, if approved, of taking down Walker and then Couch towers in that order,” he said.
The president did not give a timeline to when Walker and Couch will be knocked down.
The board Wednesday also approved the construction of an athletic facility across the street from Gaylord — Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and adjacent to the indoor practice facility.
Harroz described the future center, which will cost $175 million to build, as a one-stop shop for student-athletes, which will include workout facilities and a lounge.
“This will be the architect’s selection with the appropriate approval limits requested to take that next step the design and development of that football operation,” Harroz said.
Proposals were received from HOK, Inc. from Kansas City, Missouri; Populous, Inc. from Kansas City, Missouri; and Studio Architecture from Oklahoma City.
Regents also voted to rename the School of Aviation Studies to the School of Aviation as a part of a move to expand the program. The school will also allocate $12 million for a fleet of 25 planes to accommodate larger class sizes.
Regents also approved two measures related to OU’s top-ranked aviation program: the purchase of 25 airplanes for the expansion and replacement of the university’s aircraft fleet, and altering the name of the School of Aviation Studies to become the School of Aviation, pending State Regents’ approval.
This follows OU’s recent announcement that it is implementing a plan to more than double enrollment in its aviation programs — growing from 250 total students to potentially 600 students over the next four years — while also increasing the size of its fleet and replacing all current aging aircraft.
“Ensuring the prosperity of our state and its people is one of our most important responsibilities at the University of Oklahoma, and by channeling the excellence of our No. 1 ranked aviation program, we can serve this critical workforce area and improve the lives of many,” Harroz said in a statement provided by the school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.