University of Oklahoma students in certain STEM classes will see $40/credit hour fee increases in the coming school year after the Board of Regents approved the increase Wednesday.
Students taking undergraduate classes in engineering, earth and energy, atmospheric and geographic sciences, architecture, chemistry and biochemistry, biology, microbiology and plant biology, health and exercise science and physics and astronomy will see the fee increase in those courses. The university said the increase works out to a cost increase of about $670 per student annually before scholarships.
Regent Anita Holloway said the increase should bring in an additional $6 million in revenue, which will pay for at least 30 new faculty for expanded teaching and research in STEM areas.
The increase is the only special fee that’s included in OU’s strategic plan budget, she said.
The fee increase passed despite opposition from Regent Rick Nagel, who expressed concerns that the university does not have institutional controls to make sure revenue from increased fees is spent as promised. OU President Joe Harroz told Nagel and the board that they have his word the money will be spent just as proposed.
Nagel’s opposition is not unprecedented — last summer, he was the only regent to vocally oppose and vote against the university’s tuition and fee increase. He said at the time that when he was a student leader at OU, he fought increases like the one the regents passed in 2021.
OU plans to discuss tuition and fees at coming meetings, Harroz said. The OU Daily reported in February that administrators have tentatively discussed a 3% raise in tuition and fees this year.
While Harroz mentioned The Daily's report Wednesday, he did not confirm what kind of percentage increase students may be looking at this year.
The university’s 2.75% tuition and fee increase last year was its first increase since fiscal year 2018.
The regents also voted to take 700 student fees and consolidate them into just 50 fees. The move will not change fee costs for students or revenue for the university; it will simplify the existing fee structure.
Holloway said members of the board’s Finance, Audit and Risk Committee have also been discussing necessary changes to the university’s raise system; regents are instructing that the university develop standards that allow for employee performance-based raises.
“Clear indication to the committee is that certainly as we move through this current environment, that performance has to be tied to raises, and raises have to be tied to performance,” Harroz said, touching on how inflation is affecting employees and wages. "It’s been heard clear and loudly."