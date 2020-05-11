The University of Oklahoma's Board of Regents may have acted outside the guidelines of the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act with its most recent meeting, according to Freedom of Information Oklahoma.
In a Monday statement about the regents’ May 8 and 9 meeting, FOI Oklahoma Executive Director Andy Moore wrote that the regents had not provided proper notice or details on their two-day meeting, and had been in noncompliance with the Open Meeting Act.
The regents met for about four hours May 8, then moved to continue their meeting beginning at 8:45 a.m. the next day.
"We are disappointed, yet again, at the OU Board of Regents' continued apparent disregard for the state's Open Meeting Act,” FOI Oklahoma's Monday statement reads. "This week, they failed to provide proper notice of an upcoming meeting and, when they finally did post notice, their agenda omits critical information about what will be discussed at the meeting.”
According to the Open Meeting Act, the regents should have provided an agenda at least 24 hours before their Friday meeting began. But Moore said the agenda was not released until 12:30 p.m. Thursday, less than 24 hours before the meeting was set to start at 12 p.m. Friday.
Moore also said the board failed to provide clear notice about the meeting 48 hours before it began, as mandated by the Open Meeting Act.
The regents responded to FOI Oklahoma's statement Monday only by saying that the organization "was wrong in its conclusions about the OU Board of Regents’ meetings, as proven by the multiple media outlets in attendance and the broad print, television and live streaming coverage of the meetings on both Friday and Saturday."
FOI Oklahoma also raised concerns about the contents of the agenda itself, which Moore said did not offer enough specifics on what would be happening during an executive session. Moore also said the regents should have provided more clarity on how the single two-day meeting would be structured.
"They definitely didn’t post notice in sufficient amount of time, and then the agenda itself was not clear — the executive session descriptions are supposed to say what the executive sessions are about,” Moore said.
According to FOI Oklahoma, the board also should have been clearer about Agenda Item 20, which noted that the regents could discuss then-Interim President Joe Harroz’ personnel performance and possibly take action "concerning the hiring and employment of the President of the University of Oklahoma.” The item noted that the regents could propose an executive session, but did not specify anything further about that the contents of that session.
Moore said that especially considering the gravity of Agenda Item 20, which resulted in the regents naming Harroz OU's permanent president, the agenda item and executive session notice should have been more specific and detailed.
This is the second time in recent months that FOI Oklahoma has raised concerns about the regents’ conduct. In October, the regents appointed new board leadership during a lunch meeting without specifying what exactly would be happening during that meeting.
Last year, the regents received FOI Oklahoma’s “Black Hole Award” for being the "organization that has most thwarted the free flow of information.” Moore and FOI Oklahoma have previously encouraged the board to comply "not just with the letter of the law, but with the spirit of the law" where the Open Meeting Act is concerned.
“As a bigger issue, this is just a continuation of the same problems we’ve had,” Moore said Monday.
