The University of Oklahoma’s Board of Regents focused heavily on major steps in OU’s strategic plan Friday, approving a consolidation plan for fundraising and the first steps of a massive housing replacement project.
With the regents’ unanimous vote Friday, OU’s Office of University Advancement — responsible for fundraising operations — is moving under the existing OU Foundation, a separate 501©3 organization that manages OU’s donor relationships, donation assets and endowment, among other things.
The OU Foundation, as reported by NonDoc, argues that it is not subject to the state’s Open Records Act.
The expanded OU Foundation will absorb more than 60 employees currently in Advancement. The Foundation will now be responsible for, among other responsibilities, creating annual and multi-year fundraising plans that help support OU’s strategic plan, a long term financial and academic roadmap for the university.
The change will also involve new leadership — OU announced this week that Amy Noah will join the Foundation April 1 as its new vice president and chief advancement officer. Noah comes from Purdue University, where she worked with the Purdue Research Foundation as vice president for development and served in development for more than 18 years.
The restructuring at OU comes after mismanagement issues in OU’s Development Office, now renamed to the Office of University Advancement. In late 2018, an OU Daily investigation revealed that the office had inflated donor data and alumni participation numbers shared with other organizations.
In response, the university hired law firm Jones Day to investigate the office, while U.S. News and World Report removed the university from several of its rankings.
“Our development program, which is now going to be known as the advancement program, was broken to its very core — it was inoperable,” board Chair Gary Pierson said Friday. “This is critically important to a university … this has been completely torn down to the studs and rebuilt.”
University leadership said Friday that the restructured OU Foundation should put OU on par with other public universities that have been successful in their fundraising operations. Harroz said Friday that he’s not concerned about the transparency of the Foundation, as OU will still be reporting donation numbers, and that the new structure is one OU feels is critical to hitting its fundraising goals.
The change should also help OU attract strong talent to its development operations, and will also streamline fundraising practices, ensuring that donors don’t receive multiple solicitations from different arms of the university, Harroz said.
“The goal of this is, when you look at our growth in terms of our fundraising operation, it hasn’t grown along with the growth we need to be in that (Association of American Universities) sphere,” Harroz said. “When you look at those publics that have done really well, the supermajority have this sort of structure … we restructured, did the difficult work, indicated we were going to put additional investment into this and really make it an area of focus, and our pool was amazing for talent.”
Housing projects
The regents also approved an architectural firm that will spearhead a replacement of OU’s outdated freshman dormitories.
The dorm towers on OU’s Norman Campus, built more than five decades ago, have experienced significant problems with mold over the last few years as the structures have aged, as reported by the OU Daily.
The replacement project will initially target OU’s three freshman towers — Walker, Adams and Couch — and will fill more than 3,000 freshman beds. The project will be a multi-year, multi-phase undergoing.
Harroz said he’s not yet sure what the layout of the replacement housing facilities will look like, but the university will be receiving guidance from ADG, Inc./Mackey Mitchell Architects. The current state-of-the-art housing trends at universities would point toward five story buildings, not towers, the president said.
“We need to replace all of the towers — some need it more quickly than others, so we’re going to stage that based on what this architecture firm tells us and gives us the insights on how we do it,” Harroz said.
Harroz said the phasing of the housing project should allow for minimal displacement of freshmen students, and that OU will focus on providing enough replacement beds to safely tear down existing ones.
The project will pull an initial $4 million in funding from OU’s Housing Operations. The regents also approved Harroz to ask the state for permission to issue up to $185 million in bonds that would support the housing project.
Harroz said Friday he could not touch on whether OU’s housing project would involve Cross Village, the embattled upperclassman housing development that sits just across from Couch Tower. Cross, which has drawn minimal occupancy, is the result of a partnership agreement between OU and developer Provident Oklahoma Education Resources.
Provident is currently suing the university, claiming that OU misrepresented the demand for housing at Cross and the profit the development could produce. Harroz said Friday he can’t comment much on Cross Village’s potential due to the ongoing litigation against OU.
Committee progress
The regents also heard financial and campus updates from subject-specific regent committees Friday.
Regent Natalie Shirley, who heads the board’s finance and audit committee, said Friday that OU’s budget is now balanced, and that the committee is working with the university to fund OU’s strategic plan. The university plans to hire a new chief financial officer this summer, filling the position left vacant by former CFO Ken Rowe, Pierson said.
Pierson, who leads the administrations and operations committee and the facility and property committee, said his committees have commissioned a “real estate master plan” that will have professionals examine all of OU’s properties and buildings and determine what the university needs to keep and how the properties need to change.
The university has 354 buildings, Pierson said, and OU is now dealing with many “deferred maintenance issues” with structures that haven’t received full care in years.
“The University of Oklahoma’s high water mark has not been, over the last few years, taking adequate care of them,” Pierson said. “...Big numbers are involved — we’ll figure out the finances, but it’s going to take a lot of attention to put the campuses in the position they should be and reward students and faculty with facilities they deserve.”
The OU Board of Regents will next meet in May 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.