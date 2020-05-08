While the University of Oklahoma’s Board of Regents tabled its possible action on the university presidency until Saturday, the board heard updates on OU’s COVID-19-related financial losses and pushed through multiple personnel actions during its Friday meeting.
After meeting for about four hours Friday, the board plans reconvene at 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning, at which point the regents are expected to enter executive session for most of the day. An OU spokesperson said Friday that Saturday’s meetings could run past 2 p.m.
Friday was Regent Gary Pierson’s first meeting as chair, and Regents Anita Holloway and Michael Cawley’s first meetings after being confirmed to the board by the state Senate. All regents attended Friday's meeting in person except for Frank Keating, who participated in the meeting virtually via Zoom.
While the regents addressed all the other items on their agenda Friday, they delayed agenda item 20 until Saturday’s meeting. The item includes a discussion of Interim President Joe Harroz’ performance, along with “potential action concerning the hiring and employment of the President of the University of Oklahoma."
On Friday, Harroz used his lengthy update to the regents to share some of the impacts that COVID-19 has already had at OU, focusing mostly on finances and enrollment numbers.
Harroz told the regents that OU was relatively well positioned going into the COVID-19 crisis, especially since university leaders have been assessing the budget and cutting where possible over recent years.
While the scope of the university’s financial losses due to the pandemic are still unknown, Harroz reported Friday that OU’s Norman campus has seen about a $4.2 million loss for fiscal year 2020, while the Health Sciences Center campus has seen a $10.5 million loss.
Some of the loss will be offset by funding from the CARES Act, which will bring about $18 million to OU, but Harroz again noted Friday that half of that money will go directly to students. The pandemic’s total impact on the university is still unknown, Harroz said.
“There are a number of data points out there, but the reality is how much we still don’t know,” Harroz said.
Harroz noted that OU administrators are working to evaluate and address the impacts of COVID-19 by collaborating with leaders across campus, from the campus faculty senate to student leaders. The university has also set up multiple task forces to address everything from enrollment to housing to academic instruction.
“They’re not comfortable conversations, because a number of the answers involve real cuts,” said Harroz, noting that he and other campus leaders have already discussed the possibility of cost-cutting measures and furloughs.
Harroz also lauded OU’s admissions and recruitment office for its work during the crisis, conveying the most recent enrollment numbers to the regents.
Harroz said that while national estimates are predicting a 15% decrease in student enrollment at colleges and universities, OU is currently down 2-3% in freshman commitments for fall 2020. The interim president also reported that enrollment for summer classes, which will be hosted entirely online this year, is up 20% over last summer.
“They are doing a stunning job working in that space,” Harroz said of OU’s admissions and recruitment staff.
The university’s upperclassmen retention is down 5-6%, Harroz said, mostly due to the financial need those students are facing right now. The university is working to address that downward trend and help students continue their education with financial support, Harroz said Friday.
Harroz also reiterated some of the plans he and other administrators have laid out for the community involving OU’s gradual return to campus. The first part of OU’s phased reopening will start May 11 as operations staff and some researchers start to return to the Norman campus.
The university also plans to evaluate and amplify efforts to secure testing, contact tracing and sufficient PPE for the planned full return to on-campus instruction and residence life. Administrators are also encouraging flexible fall course design that makes online learning more accessible, and are working through what the physical layout of classrooms will look like.
Harroz said Friday that campus housing will also be changing to accommodate students more safely, and that OU is establishing 300 single housing units in its campus dorms for the fall.
Pierson thanked Harroz for his leadership during the pandemic, noting as the interim president’s update wrapped up his update that harder times are likely still ahead for the university.
“It’s inspiring, it’s humbling and we’re all very thankful for that leadership, that high-quality leadership right now…you’ve done a really great job with that, but the easy part is behind us — the hard part’s to come,” Pierson told Harroz.
The regents also approved a number of personnel and program changes at OU during the action portion of their meeting, authorizing the sale of two pieces of university property and a change to the OU College of Law's admissions.
According to the new guidelines approved by the regents Friday, the College of Law will now accept either GRE scores or LSAT scores from its applicants. Previously, the college only accepted LSAT scores, but Harroz said Friday that the new standard will allow the college to attract a wider pool of applicants.
While some regents expressed concerns that the new guidelines would lower admissions standards at the College of Law, Harroz assured them that some top law colleges have already started accepting GRE scores, and that OU will evaluate whether the performance of its law students changes based on the admission standard.
The regents also confirmed Martha Banz as the dean of the College of Professional and Continuing Studies and Corey Phelps as dean of the Price College of Business, and approved the resignation of OU Title IX coordinator Bobby Mason.
Emma Keith
