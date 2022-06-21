The University of Oklahoma’s Board of Regents will consider a 3% tuition and fee increase for Norman students in the coming school year, a price increase that would support an incoming OU budget of nearly $2 billion.
At its 4:30 p.m. meeting today — hosted in the Oklahoma City campus’ Robert M. Bird Library — the board will vote on a proposed $1.97 billion operating budget.
The budget total is down from last year’s $2.01 billion budget and includes a proposed 3% raise for faculty and staff at OU’s Norman and Health Sciences Center campuses.
The proposed 3% tuition increase for Norman campus students — including College of Law students — would net the university an extra $7 million this upcoming fiscal year, the regents’ agenda notes.
OU does not plan to ask for significant changes to Health Sciences Center tuition and fees.
The plan would raise resident flat rate tuition from $4,655.70 to $4,797.30 and non-resident flat rate tuition from $12,557.70 to $12,939.30.
This is the second year in a row that OU plans to raise tuition and fees.
Last June, the board approved a 2.75% tuition and fee increase, with all members but Rick Nagel voting for the price increase. Before 2021, the board had kept tuition flat since Fiscal Year 2018.
OU President Joe Harroz said after the 2021 price increase that the move was necessary so OU would not have to sacrifice financially in other areas.
Other agenda items
OU also will ask regents to officially approve plans for a polytechnic onstitute on its Tulsa campus.
The institute, announced during the board’s May meeting, will offer IT and computer bachelor’s completion and graduate degree programs that will prepare graduates to enter IT, cybersecurity, data science and digital manufacturing jobs.
Along with reviewing contracts and pay for multiple athletics coaches — including OU softball coach Patty Gasso — the board will officially approve a $42 million budget for improving and expanding the softball facility.
OU will ask the board to officially approve the university for an initial $34.75 million in spending to get started on the project, which will expand both softball fan and player amenities significantly.