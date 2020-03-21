The University of Oklahoma is asking that students still living on its Norman campus — with a few exceptions — move out of campus housing over the next few weeks as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
International students, people who permanently live on campus or have no other available residence and students who can’t travel home due to health risks will be allowed to continue living on campus this semester, according to a Friday evening letter from Assistant Dean of Students & Executive Director of Housing and Residence Life ShaRhonda Maclin. Community members who live in Kraettli or Traditions apartments will also be allowed to stay in their housing.
The university has moved Norman campus classes online for the rest of the spring semester, and has announced postponed graduation ceremonies, adjusted grading systems and “appropriate” housing and food refunds for students with service contracts. OU reported its second community COVID-19 case Friday night.
According to Maclin’s Friday letter, students with on-campus housing and meals will receive a prorated refund for those services from April 1 to May 9.
Students’ refunds will be processed after they have checked out of their housing assignments; those who are able to stay on campus and do so will not receive a refund, according to the letter. Maclin's letter notes that "some students receiving University-funded housing and food aid may not be eligible for a refund."
Maclin’s letter encourages students who have stayed in campus housing over spring break to check out of their housing assignment by March 31. Instructions for checking out are available at OU Housing & Food's website. According to Maclin’s letter, students should take all of their belongings with them, as they will not have access to their room after checking out, and their Sooner Card will be shut off.
Students who live on campus and left for spring break should not return to campus at this time, and should schedule a move-out time between April 6 and April 18, according to Maclin’s guidance. For those students, move-out scheduling information should be forthcoming from Housing & Food.
OU is asking students who are allowed to remain in campus housing to observe social distancing and not have outside guests in their housing. The only Norman campus dining options that will remain open for those who stay on campus are the Residential Colleges Dining Hall (open through March 22) and Couch Restaurants, which will open starting March 23.
Maclin’s letter also warns that depending on the direction of the developing COVID-19 situation, OU might have to relocate students who are left on campus. Students with extenuating circumstances who are not included in the university’s approved list of groups that can stay on campus can fill out OU’s Special Circumstance Form.
