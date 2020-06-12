The University of Oklahoma plans to enter its second reopening phase in early July, bringing more employees back to the Norman campus as paid administrative leave for COVID-19 ends.
The second phase, detailed in a new document from the university, will require that employees who can no longer telecommute or work from home start working from campus beginning July 6.
The university moved into phase one of reopening — which brought operations staff and some researchers back to campus — on May 11, and plans to move into phase three on Aug. 3.
Shortly before this second phase starts, OU’s paid COVID-19 administrative leave will end on July 2, according the university’s plan.
Employees with underlying health conditions that put them at risk for coming back to campus next month can request accommodations through OU’s Americans with Disabilities Act process, according to the university.
The university is asking that during phase two, employees keep telecommuting and working from home where possible. Supervisors will determine if employees need to return to campus, while college deans and vice presidents will approve any telecommuting plans.
Employees who do return to campus on July 6 will have to go through OU’s online "COVID-19 Screening and Reporting Tool,” then share their screening results with their supervisor by email.
Employees will be required to use the online screening tool in a number of scenarios, including if they test positive for COVID, if they travel, if they have an absence of seven days or more, if they come in contact with someone who is infected and if they attend events with more than 50 people and no social distancing.
Along with the broader return to campus, phase two also will bring strict social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
OU is asking that anyone on campus practice social distancing both indoors and outdoors.
In an indoor setting, employees, visitors, vendors and contractors must wear protective masks. OU is providing fabric and disposable masks to its employees, and will make masks available for visitors who do not bring their own.
The university also is asking that individuals who are outdoors on campus wear masks if they are unable to social distance.
While city restrictions on gathering sizes have now lifted, OU is still prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people in any situation that is not “mission critical.”
OU is working to space out classroom seating arrangements and move courses to larger spaces. The university also is spacing out class times to allow for more passing time between classes, and is moving courses larger than 40 people online.
Within phase two, OU will be restricting building access and relying on certain guidelines to keep indoor spaces safe. Elevators will be operating at reduced capacity; seating will be spaced out; enhanced cleaning will be used frequently and employees will be asked not to use touch-free water fountains. In high-traffic spaces, OU plans on putting up signs about proper hygiene and providing hand sanitizing stations.
Individuals will be responsible for keeping their spaces clean and sanitized and reducing contact with others, according to OU. The university's guidelines contain procedures for managers and department heads to keep their spaces safe and to respond if one of their employees tests positive for COVID-19.
The phase two guidelines note that employees can be disciplined for non-compliance with university guidelines, but that employees who cannot comply for medical reasons can receive accommodation on the basis of disability through Human Resources. Visitors and vendors who will not comply with OU’s guidelines can have their campus access suspended or ended, according to OU.
