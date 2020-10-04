The University of Oklahoma announced Sunday that a student has died.
In a statement, OU said that the university "is deeply saddened to learn of the death of a member of the OU community."
"We mourn this tragic loss as we join together in support of those who need it most," the statement reads. "The university asks the public to respect the family’s privacy at this time. University counseling services are available to provide support for OU community members."
This story is developing, and will be updated as more details become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.