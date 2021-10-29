The University of Oklahoma will require all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in accordance with President Joe Biden’s executive order.
Biden’s order requires all federal contractors to have their employees vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, 2021.
Since OU has numerous federal contracts, they will adhere to this executive order, according to a campus-wide email.
“If we do not comply, OU runs the risk of losing hundreds of millions of dollars each year in federal funding for the life-changing research, education, and services we provide,” the university said in the email. “Because of this federal mandate, and after thorough examination and consultation with government, medical, and public health officials, OU will require COVID-19 vaccination for all employees.”
The mandate will not impact students, the university said.
Additionally, employees are allowed to request for a health or religious exemptions from this requirement, the release states.
“To meet the December 8 deadline, employees are encouraged to begin the vaccination process quickly, as some vaccine protocols take several weeks for full vaccination,” OU said.
Employees may be vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. The university will issue guidance on how to present them with proof of vaccination in the coming days, the university said.
“OU administers Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines free of charge, and vaccines are also readily available at area pharmacies and health clinics,” the email read. “Campus-specific information is available below for individuals seeking vaccines.”
This is a developing story.