OU has rescheduled in-person graduation ceremonies for August, but will host a virtual ceremony in May.
While graduation ceremonies were originally scheduled for May 8 and 9, the university has postponed them by three months to August 8 and 9 at the Lloyd Noble Center, according to an OU email Thursday.
OU will still have a spring ceremony, during which graduates’ names will be announced and their photos display, but it will be available for online viewing rather than as an in-person gathering. The ceremony will be at 7 p.m. on May 8; more viewing details are forthcoming from OU.
“One thing is clear, and that is that we cannot have an in-person graduation on May 8 as scheduled,” OU Interim President Joe Harroz said in a video released Thursday. “We’re sad for you — we know how hard you’ve worked, we know how proud your loved ones are of you — all of us are…we’re sorry that your graduation won’t be a typical one, but in the great Sooner spirit, we’re going to carry on.”
Harroz said in the video that graduates will be receiving boxes by mail with items that will help them prepare for the virtual May 8 ceremony. While the university has not released any more information about graduation, Thursday’s email noted that the university will be providing updates ou.edu/commencement.
