A team of Oklahoma researchers will take an important step this coming week toward its goal of seeking closure for the victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
A team from the City of Tulsa and the Oklahoma Archaeological Survey at the University of Oklahoma will start a test excavation at a possible mass grave site on Monday. The excavation is part of a search for the remains of Black Tulsans killed during the Tulsa Race Massacre.
The 1921 massacre, which began after a Black man was accused of assaulting a white woman, culminated in white Tulsans burning and looting the primarily Black Greenwood District and killing an untold number of Black Tulsans. While the city officially recorded 36 deaths, it's estimated that the actual death toll may be as high as 300, according to the Tulsa Historical Society.
In the late 1990s, the city opened an investigation into the grave sites that was eventually shut down. In 2018, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum resumed the project, announcing the city would look into three sites of potential mass graves.
OU researchers at the Oklahoma Archaeological Survey were requested for the current project because the survey was involved in the initial investigation in the '90s, said survey director Amanda Regnier.
Regnier and senior survey researcher Scott Hammerstedt are part of the Physical Investigation Committee, a team of archaeologists and anthropologists working to help locate possible remains.
In late 2019, Regnier and Hammerstedt helped conduct geophysical surveys of multiple sites in Tulsa, revealing anomalies in the soil that show where human remains and mass graves could be present.
“Since the time when the original investigations were done, the technology that we have that we can use has improved greatly,” Regnier said, "and so when Mayor Bynum asked us to be involved, we were thrilled to be able to volunteer, because we really wanted to be able to help out with this, and help solve the mystery of what happened to the people who died during the race massacre."
But without digging, the researchers won’t know for certain whether mass graves are buried under the soil.
This week, OU researchers will head back to Tulsa to help kick off the test excavation, which will allow researchers to dig up a specific park of Oaklawn Cemetery where Hammerstedt and other researchers gathered evidence from a survey conducted last year. Additionally, Hammerstedt said an oral history also indicates the site may hold a mass grave.
The test excavation will officially kick off July 13 with some site preparation work, then will begin in full July 14, according to the City of Tulsa. The endeavor should take three to six days.
Initially slated to begin in March, the excavation was postponed as the COVID-19 pandemic began its sweep through Oklahoma. Researchers now will be using COVID-19 precautions like social distancing and mask wearing at the excavation site, and plans to give daily updates to media, according to the city.
If the team does find the skeletal remains under Oaklawn, more steps will follow this test excavation. Researchers will have to confirm that they’ve found human remains, then create a plan to fully excavate the site, analyze the remains and rebury them, Hammerstedt said.
Eventually, Hammerstedt said researchers will be searching for signs of trauma on any bones they may excavate to find possible connection with the massacre. Until researchers analyze any discovered remains, they can’t know whether they belong to massacre victims, or to victims of other events like the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic.
“We’re going to find out if we found what we think we found,” Hammerstedt said. "With the geophysical equipment, you can only tell so much without digging, so for me I think it’s a big step for us to be able to either sort of confirm what we think we have and move another step forward to maybe getting some closure on this.”
The renewed search for the massacre victims' remains already received coverage from national news outlets and programs like "60 Minutes," which recently featured Hammerstedt on a segment about the project.
“One thing about the publicity is that it’s made a lot of people aware of the Tulsa Race Massacre that didn’t know it had happened before,” Hammerstedt said.
Regardless of whether Oaklawn Cemetery yields the results Regnier and Hammerstedt expect, there’s still more work to be done elsewhere.
The archeological survey still has more sites in Tulsa, including Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens and The Canes, to survey and examine for possible remains. If researchers locate any graves, the process for the state Medical Examiner's Office to identify them could take five to 10 years, The Tulsa World has reported.
But for now, this week's test excavation is a big step forward in a long process, Regnier said.
“This upcoming testing is very exciting…we’ve been staring at these maps and these anomalies on our computer screens for some time and wondering, ‘Is this really what it is?’” Regnier said. “So the hope, of course, is that we do locate some of these mass graves so that people can be exhumed and laid to rest properly, but we never know what we’re going to find until we break ground."
