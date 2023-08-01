A new study indicates socially-disadvantaged neighborhoods in Oklahoma City are more likely to experience extreme heat than more affluent areas, and a new grant will help map areas with need.
Researchers from the University of Oklahoma won a grant from NASA to index heat in collaboration with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Oklahoma City is one of 18 communities across the U.S. that is participating in NOAA’s Urban Heat Island mapping campaign.
Rachel Riley, a climatologist at OU and director of the Southern Climate Impacts Planning Program, said urban heat islands are areas within a city with a high concentration of concrete and asphalt and a low concentration of trees and grass.
Heat islands can increase an area’s temperature by 20 degrees.
“Urban areas, which are more dense and have more concrete and asphalt, are warmer,” she said. “Oklahoma City is very large spatially and has some green spaces. There are also areas that have more concrete. This data will give us a detailed look at where the hottest locations are, and how the temperature compares to green space.”
She said Oklahoma City decision-makers will receive that information so they can target areas to plant trees and add green space.
“We want to mitigate some of that heat and provide cooler areas for residents,” she said.
Riley said while exceptions exist, overall in urban spaces, social-economically depressed areas have more asphalt and fewer trees.
“I would say on average, places that are not as economically-privileged have fewer trees and green spaces,” she said. “I know there are efforts to mitigate some of that so there isn’t so much of a disparity. It also depends on the specific city, but in general, there are more green spaces in affluent areas compared to more social-economically-depressed areas.”
This study will generate data so researchers will know what that disparity is in Oklahoma City.
Wenwen Cheng, assistant professor of division of landscape architecture, said the study aims to improve comfort throughout the city.
“You can feel hot, but you can’t see the temperature,” Cheng said. “It will affect your health and give you chronic or acute health effects.”
She said many people choose to stay inside because of excess heat or excess coldness in the winter. People who live in green spaces are more likely to experience the outdoors, even in the summer.
“The invisible elements in our urban environment – heat, cold, and wind – tell us why we don’t want to go outside to exercise,” she said. “This especially affects our most vulnerable populations, namely the elderly and young children.”
She said in July 1995, over 700 people died over a five-day period during an extreme heat wave in Chicago.
While heat indexes exist, this new grant will create a vulnerability index that will account human factors, including the presence of elderly and children, poverty, green space, access to air conditioning, access to cooling stations, humidity, those with no health insurance, income, those with disabilities, social demographics, and economics.
The new index will create data to not just determine where heat exists, but demonstrate the impact of heat on people in urban spaces.
“We would like to create an urban heat vulnerability index for Oklahoma city to help decision-makers to identify where are the most important areas or populations they need to pay special attention to during the heat,” Cheng said.
This fall, Cheng will visit heat islands in Oklahoma City to talk with people that live there. She has already visited the John F. Kennedy neighborhood which has been identified as a heat island.
“We ask them what they feel is important, and so far, in JFK, many said air pollution was an issue,” she said. “We printed a map and asked them to mark spots in their neighborhood that are a concern, as far as heat.”
Cheng’s urban planning and landscape architecture students will be developing plans to integrate gardens on heat island this fall.
“We’ll ask them, what will mitigate heat? They may think of a community garden, and then students will work on the design that they can suggest to the neighborhoods,” Cheng said.
Dolly Na-Yemeh, a climate adaptation specialist at the South Central Climate Adaptation Center, said her center provides annual averages and summer averages, including days over 100 degrees and heatwaves.
“By the 2036-2065 period, there is projected to be 13 to 28 more days annually with average temperatures over 100 degrees,” Na-Yemeh said. “Currently, Oklahoma City only experiences about nine days annually with temperatures over 100 degrees. As a community, we must develop the resources to be able to help people plan for this extreme heat.”
