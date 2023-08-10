The president of the University of Oklahoma responded to criticism following the publication of a Wall Street Journal article accusing the school of going on an “unfettered spending spree” at the expense of its students and the state.
Joseph Harroz Jr., who took over as president in 2019, said in the last five years, the school has cut $140 million a year from the Norman campus operating budget, and the cost of tuition and fees has dropped by 6% for Oklahoma residents.
“OU continues to prioritize need-based aid, which has grown 48% in the past five years,” wrote Harris in a statement to The Transcript. “Need-based aid is a major component of the $2 billion fundraising campaign we launched last fall, and designates $500 million toward scholarships and student support.”
The Wall Street Journal identified several flagship schools around the country that have seen increases in tuition and other expenses. It reported that since 2002, spending has increased by 36% while enrollment has increased by 15%.
The article states: “At the University of Oklahoma, per-student tuition and fees rose 166%, the most of any flagship. The school also borrowed hundreds of millions of dollars to perform building upgrades and erect new dormitories.”
The article took a shot on athletic programs at flagship universities for overspending on coaches and facilities. Harroz responded by saying OU’s move to the SEC will take this burden away from its students.
“In the meantime, we’ve shattered research records, welcomed OU’s largest freshman classes three years running, and announced our move to the SEC – a decision that will place OU on the biggest stage in collegiate sports and ensures we remain one of the handful of schools where neither students nor the state pays for athletics,” wrote Harroz.
The article says schools have made expensive construction choices as part of an “arms race” to attract top students so they won’t have to attract students requiring financial aid.
“Schools loaded their campuses with state-of-the-art recreation centers and dorms to appeal to students with top test scores and minimal need for financial aid.”
In preparation for its move to the SEC, the OU Board of Regents in March approved $390 million, including $185 million for a football operations facility and $75 million for a student athlete success center.
In its cross-fire, the Wall Street Journal article criticized OU’s acquisition and renovation of a 32,000-square-foot monastery in Arezzo, Italy, acquired through private donations and university funds which is now used for study abroad programs. To the Wall Street Journal, Harroz said if the decision was made today, he would not have purchased it.
In a statement to The Transcript, Harroz clarified that the university offers cost-effective study-abroad programs for students, which offer students opportunities they may not be able to afford on their own.
“OU offers many compelling programs for students, which include an opportunity to study abroad in Italy – an affordable international option for most majors that provides transformative life experiences as well as internships that effectively serve as an entry point into the global job market,” he wrote. “This program has seen ever-increasing participation drive its growth over the past 15 years. Our financial diligence and commitment to excellence ensure the American dream stays alive and well at the University of Oklahoma.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.