The University of Oklahoma’s Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art is a stronghold for thousands of priceless works of art and artifacts.
Even though the facility is enormous, it would be impossible for the entire collection to be on display to the public at any given time. Periodically, those entrusted with overseeing these treasures rotate selected paintings, drawings and ceramics from storage to display and back again.
One of these missions occurred late last year, and the results are available for view now in the museum’s Sandy Bell Gallery.
OU’s Eugene B. Adkins Associate Curator Hadley Jerman supervised Ph.D student and intern Mary Deleary of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, Ontario, Canada. They headed the team responsible for this undertaking.
The decisions entailed in this rotation involve several factors and demand a high level of responsibility.
“On one hand there’s a responsibility to the objects and caring for them,” Jerman said. “Art on paper really should be rotated every three months because they tend to fade when exposed to light. You don’t really have to worry about that with paintings or sculpture.”
Another duty is from a curatorial standpoint.
“We also have a responsibility to exhibit work from diverse artists,” she said. “That’s another thing clear in the Sandy Bell Gallery. We have work from Chinese, Black, Native American and Latino artists. That’s something the museum has always striven to do.
“That’s the museum’s events space and many students see it because they walk through to get to the auditorium. We have a responsibility to represent diverse perspectives and introduce them to artists and ideas they might not be aware of.”
The obligations may be weighty, but the process is pleasant and challenging.
“Our intern Mary Deleary had fun looking at the works of art and devising themes,” Jerman said. “We both agreed that we needed to incorporate Native art in that space. It’s something that was important to her because she’s in the Native Art Ph.D program.”
In the past, Deleary has also done research and written about her findings at the Otsego Institute for Native American Art History in Cooperstown, New York.
“Deleary had a few parameters to follow for this rotation’s selections,” Jerman said. “It had to be contemporary work after 1960 by diverse artists and media. Then I left it up to her to find a concept based on our collection. We quickly found by going through check lists that identity was what tied these works together that she was interested in. She was also focused on art that was figurative rather than abstract when talking about identity.”
Jerman helped her intern narrow down a list of 60 objects to ones that reflected identity and would work for display in the space.
Art in the new rotation includes a singular blown glass piece titled “Oystercatcher Rattle” by Tlingit artist Preston Singletary. It’s a surreal creation that combines human, canine and bird forms in what appears to be a working percussive instrument.
There are also fantastic drawings by Luis Jiminez, and several prints by married couple Wang Gongxin and Lin Tianmiao incorporating their fashion design and digital manipulation skills.
“We can get about thirty pieces in Sandy Bell Gallery,” Jerman said.
The visual effect of how the pieces worked while being displayed with each other was part of the equation.
“Interns also learn how the different departments in the museum work together,” Jerman said. “You also find out the kind of work you’d like to do and maybe not like.”
It’s a learning experience for both instructor and intern that becomes a joy for those who view the exhibits.
“Students are so idealistic, enthusiastic and ask really good and hard questions,” Jerman said. “Such as the nature of curatorial work and the decisions that curators make. It’s refreshing to have these conversations with interns where they put the ideas they learn in classes into practice.”
Often it’s theory coming face to face with practicality.
“It’s something that requires a lot of thought, and I enjoy talking with them because they think deeply about museum work,” she said.
This communication makes Jerman reflect not just on what the intern is doing, but on her own regular job as well. Students have pointed out to her that often, traditional museum placement of art can make objects like ceramics and jewelry appear to be just afterthoughts.
“I absolutely learn from our students,” Jerman said.
