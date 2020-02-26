Several members of OU’s Black Emergency Team are participating in a hunger strike and campus sit-in until a list of demands is met, students announced Wednesday morning.
BERT gathered in front of Evans Hall shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, announcing to a small crowd that members would be taking direct action to push OU’s administration for several demands. The organization released a written list of demands addressed to “the University of Oklahoma community.”
BERT members, joined by other students and several faculty members, then commenced a sit-in outside of Provost Kyle Harper’s office that BERT leaders said will last until their demands are met. Not all of the students and faculty sitting in — a number that eventually rose to about three dozen people — are on hunger strike.
The sit-in and strike come two days after an OU professor read the n-word from a historical document in class, and a little over two weeks after a professor said the slur in his class, comparing its use to the use of the phrase “OK, Boomer.”
“We are here today as Black students who are fed up,” BERT co-director Miles Francisco said Wednesday “...We’re tired of talking, we’re tired of meeting, we’re tired of sitting, we’re tired of waiting.”
The most immediate demand from BERT’s announcement Wednesday is the immediate resignation of OU provost Kyle Harper. Harper was not in his office Wednesday morning.
Francisco said that Harper, who had been provost since 2015, “has failed students and his own faculty time and time again.”
Harper released a statement about Monday’s classroom incident after being questioned by the OU Daily, but has otherwise not publicly commented on racism at the university this year.
In his role as provost, Harper is the chief academic officer at OU’s Norman campus, overseeing students and faculty.
While Interim President Joe Harroz was not in his office Wednesday morning, the university gave a short statement to the Transcript in response to the sit-in.
“The University has received BERT’s list of demands and is comparing it with OU’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion plan, efforts to date, and the action items the University is actively working to implement,” OU said in a statement.
BERT’s demands also include implementing mandatory equity training for all faculty, an action OU announced on Monday that it will be taking soon. The student organization is also asking that OU’s student diversity training, currently a one-time experience, be transformed into a semester-long class mandatory for all incoming and transfer students.
Last on BERT’s list is the demand for a multicultural student center for marginalized student groups on campus. The center would include office, study and meeting spaces, a multimedia lab and computer lab, an auditorium and a Popeye’s.
Along with the demand for the center is a demand that OU hire significantly more black therapists and counselors to help students adequately process racism and trauma.
“We will not leave Evans Hall until we have a signed resignation letter from Provost Harper and a signed contract from President Harroz, VP (David) Surratt, and the Interim Provost affirming a specific timeline to get these demands met fully,” BERT announced in a Wednesday morning statement. “We will be sitting in Evans Hall permanently until these demands are met. To the upper administration: there will be no meetings, you either meet our demands or you starve us of our freedom. Join us.”
