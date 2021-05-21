Using photographic technology to create artistic imagery, beyond just recording what the human eye sees, dates to its inception.
A genre of this practice called “Pictorialism” emerged in late 19th century Europe and its influence is still felt now.
The University of Oklahoma’s Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art is displaying over 80 pictures associated with this photo movement in an exhibition titled “Long Exposure: A Century of Pictorialism.” It’s up now through June 27.
Eugene B. Adkins Curator Hadley Jerman is the exhibition organizer. The art scholar learned a lot managing this show.
“Before I started looking into this project, I really thought of Pictorialism as a turn of the century phenomenon,” Jerman said, “that it had dissipated by the 1910s, and that’s true of the official period of the movement. But those ideas played out in photography over the next century and into the present day, which is remarkable.”
Pictorialism incorporated French Impressionism and paintings associated with England’s Royal Academy of Arts into its photo styles.
“One of the photos in the exhibition is titled ‘London, 1962’ by Eve Arnold (1913-2012). She was a photojournalist,” Jerman said. “It’s a very painterly image with an impressionistic subject and composition. The photo shows the legacy of Pictorialism going well into the 20th century.”
The Eve Arnold photo gazes upon a lady bathing at home. Her laundered stockings and lingerie are hung up to dry on a line overhead. It’s a very ordinary yet compelling image. The photo is not erotic — it was part of a London Sunday Times newspaper series documenting the status of women worldwide.
“Some of the late 19th and early 20th century images have never been on view before,” Jerman said.
All the photos in the exhibition are part of OU’s permanent collection. Some of them were made by students relatively recently.
Retired OU professor emeritus Andrew Strout served as a resource for Jerman during the curatorial process.
“It was fantastic that I was able to contact some of the more recent photographers who were here at OU in the 1980s,” Jerman said. “I got to hear them talk about what they took away from the photo history classes they took here from Andy Strout. and I got to see the kind of photos one of them is doing now and put their work on view.”
Lisa Jobe is one of those OU alum. She’s an East Coast-based painter, book illustrator and photographer. Another is Debbie Fisher, a Brooklyn, NY, jeweler whose creations are marketed nationwide. Both women studied at OU in the late 1980s.
“They each said that Professor Strout had been meaningful to their careers,” Jerman said.
Among the most recognizable images in Long Exposure is one of Hollywood screen actor James Dean (1931-1955) taken by Dennis Stock. It’s of Dean walking on a rainy day in Times Square.
The collar on his top coat is popped and he’s holding a smoke between his lips.
The photo helped propel Stock’s long successful career.
“There’s a glow about James Dean in that photo,” Jerman said. “He looks like he has a full body halo. We think of that image being documentary in a sense. It’s great photography and doesn’t appear to be manipulated at first glance.
“But researching it, you learn the printer dodged and burned that whole image’s negative in the dark room, so there is a lighter area framing his body. It was not a factual depiction of what Manhattan looked like that day and was altered to emphasize certain aspects of the composition.”
After the 1910s, Pictorialism began its transformation into more conventional photography. The aesthetic grip remained on some working in Southern California’s film industry.
“Hollywood movie star (promotional) photos in the 1920s and 1930s were very much in the Pictorialism vein,” Jerman said. “Soft focus, artfully controlled romantic composition with an emphasis on glamour and beauty. There’s a lot of narrative such as in a 19th century genre painting, and many of them resemble still images from motion pictures.”
Examples in Long Exposure include photos of Greta Garbo, Errol Flynn and Marilyn Monroe.
“I went through the museum’s photography collection and it was not difficult to choose what should go in the show,” Jerman said. “It was more difficult to choose what not to put in the show. There are 82 prints, which is more than for a usual show without it feeling crowded. We wanted to follow Pictorialism over time and there was no difficulty. It was a lot of fun.”
