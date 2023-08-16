The University of Oklahoma officially welcomed its largest freshman class in school history at the annual Class Kickoff event, held this evening at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Topping 5,100 students for the first time in OU history, the Class of 2027 is also breaking additional university records, with the largest percentage of first-generation students than any other incoming freshman class and more underrepresented students than any other year.
This marks the third consecutive year for OU to have record-breaking freshman classes, and the Class of 2027’s record-setting size represents a 10% increase in new students over last year – a sign of growth and momentum at OU.
To accommodate growing class sizes, in recent years OU has made key investments in areas that directly impact students, such as expansion of the Career Center; growth in strategic faculty hires; the addition of more academic advising positions; new targeted funding to sustain low-cost and free services, and to provide additional support for student-centric services, such as the University Counseling Center and SafeRide.
The Class of 2027 was welcomed to OU with a BBQ dinner, a pre-ceremony flyover by the World War II-era Tulsa Warbirds, a commemorative class photo on Owen Field and a celebratory fireworks display at the event’s conclusion.
Featured speakers at the event included OU President Joseph Harroz Jr., Head Football Coach Brent Venables, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students David Surratt, Senior Vice President and Provost André-Denis Wright and Student Government Association President Christopher Firch.
During his remarks, Harroz encouraged students as they progress through their time at OU to find out what they want to do and who they want to be.
“Challenge yourself,” he said. “You are in a place where you can truly accomplish anything. This is the American dream: that’s who you are.
“We look at you all and we know how much brighter our future is going to be.”
Classes on the Norman campus begin Monday, Aug. 21. More details on the Class of 2027 will be released at that time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.