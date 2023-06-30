Colleges throughout the U.S. are responding to how they will promote diversity on their campuses following a landmark decision by the Supreme Court that struck down affirmative action, but a recent statement by the University of Oklahoma indicates the school isn’t likely to be affected by the ruling.
In 2012, voters voted on a state question eliminating the practice both for university admission, as well as for public employment.
In a statement to The Transcript, a university spokesperson said Oklahoma is one of nine states that banned the practice of using race as a determination for college entrance:
“The University of Oklahoma is aware of the recent Supreme Court decision and remains committed to serving all students from Oklahoma, the region and the world. OU does not include race as a factor for admission into the university. The university considers four parts to a student’s application: academic rigor and performance, engagement, an essay and letters of recommendation.”
In the statement, an OU Representative wrote that the university will continue to follow the “Lead On, University” strategic plan to address diversity. In the fourth pillar of the document, it says OU is committed to “make diversity, equity, and inclusion a cultural strength of [the school] with the goal of ensuring that everyone in the OU community is valued and understood…”
In a report from the Summer of 2022, OU has a minority subtotal of 38.1%: American Indian/Alaska Native, 4.3%; Asian, 5.9%; Black/African American, 6.6%; Hispanic, 12.2%; Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, .1%; Two or More Races, 8.9%; White, 56.1%.
The same report indicated that 4.3% of students were international and 1.5% did not report.
According to OU’s statement, the school is recruiting diverse students by implementing programs, including student clubs and organizations that address obstacles faced by students from different backgrounds:
“The core message behind our strategic plan is ‘We Change Lives.’ At OU, we increase access for everyone by dismantling obstacles that impede success. This has allowed us to maintain our high academic standards while welcoming record-setting incoming classes for two consecutive years, increasing the number of first-generation students and serving more students than ever from low-income and rural communities.”
Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said Oklahoma lawmakers can do a number of things to increase outcomes for students of color.
“Most importantly, lawmakers should engage with and listen to the concerns of students, families, and communities of color,” he said. “By involving these stakeholders in the decision-making processes, we can gain valuable insights and ensure that policies are responsive to the needs of students of color.”
He said he would like to see the state recruit teachers from different racial backgrounds as students are more likely to feel inspired to learn from people in whom they can see themselves. He said teachers of color are more likely to succeed in encouraging students of color to attend college or trade school.
“Lawmakers can support efforts to diversify the teaching workforce by creating programs that recruit and retain teachers of color. Research shows that students often benefit from having teachers who share their cultural background,” Rosecrants said.
He said students of color will continue to experience roadblocks to college so long as racial disparities in communities continue to demarcate Oklahoma’s maps.
“We can work towards reducing racial disparities in education by promoting equitable funding and resources for schools in underserved communities,” Rosecrants said. “This includes addressing issues such as inadequate facilities, outdated materials, and teacher shortages. Regarding this funding, our statewide public school funding formula strives to do this, but it isn’t a perfect system and doesn’t guarantee equitable outcomes.”
He also said it is important for students to see themselves in curricula. Since 2021, the state has curtailed what kind of material instructors can teach on race after lawmakers passed House Bill 1775, which has been panned by many critics in education.
“What we can also do here in Oklahoma is stop politicizing and attacking policies that foster diversity and inclusion,” Rosecrants said. “It angers me to see such things vilified by anybody, even more so when these policies are targeted by politicians and even our state superintendent of public schools, Ryan Walters.”
State Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, was contacted for this story, but comment was not returned before press time.
