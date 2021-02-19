Building on early success last semester, the University of Oklahoma’s School of Music’s Resonance Series is presently striking another sequence of pleasing notes.
Music industry luminaries are lined up for presentations this winter and spring to enlighten not just OU students, but the entire world.
Behind this remarkable achievement is Eric Walschap, OU’s coordinator of facilities and technology and adjunct professor of music. He has enlisted many inside and outside the university community for the educational project.
It all started last year as a strategy to maintain the learning experience during a global pandemic.
“I teach a class at OU called ‘Experiencing Music,’” Walschap said. “During normal semesters before COVID, students were required to attend a couple of concerts, write a report and give a presentation in class.”
Typically, students could choose from scores of concerts scheduled on campus or in the community. Live performances were one of the first pandemic-related losses because of social distancing protocols.
Walschap saw the writing on the wall and refined a practice he’d done during intercession courses, when professional musicians would be invited to speak and play instruments during classes.
“I used contacts I’d made through Jazz in June and being in the music business to find artists willing to speak to the classes pro bono,” he said.
Walschap is a Jazz in June festival board of directors member and plays saxophone in the rambunctious nine-piece band Banana Seat.
“In the first six speakers we had multiple Grammy Award winners and some pretty big names in the music industry,” Walschap said. “It was exciting for me to have them on board.”
Walschap reached out to the School of Music’s Elaine Kemler and Director Roland Barrett, who helped secure funding for the Resonance Series.
“The goal is to focus on contemporary musicians with diversity in both who they are and the music they play,” he said. “It was an opportunity for students to talk with the caliber of musician who performs with some of the biggest names in popular music such as Beyoncé. Resonance has turned into something both beautiful and unique.”
Walschap has also teamed up with OU’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the Women and Gender Studies Department and the off-campus Recording Academy’s (Grammy Awards) regional office ,along with many others.
“It has become a community initiative,” he said. “This year we’re going to have 20 guests and half of them are Grammy winners. You can name almost any famous artist and one of these people will have played with them.”
Diversity that reflects the industry and student body has been a central theme for Resonance.
“Six of the musicians speaking this spring are people of color, two are women and some are based outside the USA,” Walschap said. “OU is known as a classical school of music, and this may be one of the first times we’ll be having a rapper speak about hip hop and his music.”
Student reaction to Resonance has been decidedly positive. The guest speakers may not be household names, but they are the backbone of the music industry.
“It may not be Beyoncé speaking, but it’s her drummer and saxophonist with them,” Walschap said. “Music majors tend to know these musicians by name.”
Grammy-nominated Tia Fuller, the saxophonist featured in 2020 Pixar film “Soul,” will be Resonance’s April 22 guest.
“She is literally America’s most listened-to saxophonist right now,” he said.
Originally, the Resonance Series was only intended for Walschap’s classes. A big change for this semester is that they’re open to everyone through either Zoom or live streaming at the OU School of Music’s Facebook page.
“It’s an easy and exciting source of information that you pretty much can’t get anywhere else,” Walschap said. “As a musician, so far I’ve taken away many anecdotes that really put into perspective what the music world is really like. Learning about their work ethics and how some, when not working, are rehearsing for hours every day.”
Upcoming guests include Prince’s bassist Ida Nielson, Elton John’s saxophonist Eric Marienthal, Dr. Dre-signed rapper Bishop Lamont, Shakira’s bassist Joe Ayoub and Fuller. Details including dates, times, ID and passwords for the live events are posted at tinyurl.com/u9nrtyga.
