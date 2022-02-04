Composer Lori Laitman is scheduled to visit the University of Oklahoma Norman campus Tuesday through Friday to take part in the School of Music’s composition symposium with composition students, conduct a masterclass on her songs with voice students and will serve as a judge for the Benton-Schmidt Vocal Competition.
Her opera production "The Scarlet Letter" is scheduled onstage at University Theatre Feb. 10-13.
Described by Fanfare Magazine as “One of the most talented and intriguing of living composers," Laitman has composed multiple operas and choral works, and hundreds of songs setting texts by classical and contemporary poets, including those who perished in the Holocaust. Her music is widely performed throughout the world and has generated substantial critical acclaim.
Opera Colorado presented the world premiere of Laitman’s opera "The Scarlet Letter," with libretto by David Mason, in May 2016. It was named a Critic’s Choice by Opera News and one of the top five CDs of 2018 by Fanfare Magazine.
Laitman continues to receive prestigious commissions from the BBC, The Royal Philharmonic Society, Opera America, Opera Colorado, Seattle Opera, Grant Park Music Festival, Washington Master Chorale, Music of Remembrance and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.
Her works have been featured on Thomas Hampson’s Song of America radio and internet series, and in The Grove Dictionary of American Music. Laitman's discography is extensive, with two upcoming CDs to be released on Acis Productions' "Are Women People?" and "The Ocean of Eternity."
A magna cum laude Yale College graduate, Laitman received her Master of Music from Yale School of Music, which later awarded her the Ian Mininberg Alumni Award for Distinguished Service in May 2018. For more information, visit artsongs.com/news.
Founded in 1890, the University of Oklahoma is a public research university located in Norman. OU serves the educational, cultural, economic and health care needs of the state, region and nation. For more information, visit ou.edu.