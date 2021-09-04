The crowd on Campus Corner was light Saturday morning, but the fans who made it out to tailgate before the University of Oklahoma’s home opener were relieved and excited to be together again.
“I came back to all the games last year, which was a little weird, and even today’s going to be a little weird,” said Bill Shirk, a season ticket holder for several decades. “Next week will be true everything, but I’m just thrilled that nothing’s been canceled, that we’re still playing.”
The start of OU’s season Saturday brought a few unusual elements. For one, while tailgaters and attendees weren’t required to mask up or take the precautions they did last year, the COVID-19 pandemic still rages on in Oklahoma and across the nation. The university’s home opener also came a week earlier than expected, as Norman agreed to host a game originally slated to be played in New Orleans.
Still, as the Pride of Oklahoma marched down Boyd Street and onto campus Saturday, attendees said it was exciting to be back. Despite the 11 a.m. kickoff, fans were still out to wander Campus Corner, ice-cold Bud Lights and Michelobs in hand and OU Hawaiian shirts or polos repping the Crimson and Cream.
“The pageantry wasn’t there [last year] — we like to come, even on a hot day like today, because of the band and the pageantry and all the people and the excitement,” said season ticket holder and Houston resident Adele Countryman.
Much of Campus Corner was unmasked Saturday — while OU and the city have both encouraged game day visitors to mask up, neither has a mandate or requirement in place. This year’s environment is a sharp contrast to last year, when OU limited stadium capacity and required masking at the game, and Norman enforced a citywide mask mandate and restaurant and bar capacity restrictions.
Medical experts said this week it’s unclear how a football season without mandatory precautions will impact local COVID-19 levels. Norman this week recorded its highest new case number since January, along with another uptick in local COVID-19 hospitalizations.
David and Lynn Palmerton said they planned to wear masks in the stadium and take their own precautions, but were looking forward to a taste of normalcy for the day.
“The COVID thing is real, but we need some normalcy again, and college football is normal, and that’s really exciting,” David Palmerton said.
The game was a last-minute affair for Norman. The university originally planned to play its season opener against Tulane in New Orleans, but Hurricane Ida’s arrival and destruction pushed a pivot to Oklahoma. Because of the late venue switch, only the lower bowl of OU’s stadium was open for seating this weekend.
Fans — some of whom were attending a game they hadn’t originally planned to be at — said they’re proud of the way OU welcomed Tulane in the wake of natural disaster.
“I feel bad for Tulane, and I know a lot of people were looking forward to going to New Orleans and seeing the game there, but I’m really kind of proud of the way OU is accommodating them — by painting the logo on the field and that kind of stuff, that really makes me happy,” Lynn Palmerton said.
Fans on Saturday were returning to campus a little over a month after OU and the University of Texas unveiled their plan to eventually move conferences, leaving the Big 12 behind for the Southeastern Conference in the next few years. Season ticket holders said Saturday they think OU’s leadership made the right decision for the university.
“I think that Joe [Castiglione] has been working on that probably for a while, and I think he’s tried to make things work here in the Big 12, and he looked at it and went ‘it’s good for us — it’s good for us to go.’ We’re our own university. I know it’s tough for OSU maybe, but he’s in charge of OU, and that’s what he’s looking out for,” said Amy Rice, Norman resident and season ticket holder.
The move will mean both universities have the opportunity to face formidable opponents, including the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia, within the conference.
In the next few years, game days at OU may draw markedly bigger crowds to town.
Shirk said with a strong schedule, he’ll be interested to see OU take on what coming seasons may bring.
“As long as we play an interesting schedule of games, I’m happy,” Shirk said. “Right, wrong or indifferent, Texas and Oklahoma were pulling the load for the Big 12. The rest of the Big 12’s mad at us because their meal ticket’s leaving — that’s all it is.”