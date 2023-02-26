The year was 1990 and Norman resident Nick Membrez-Weiler was the youngest competitor in the inaugural Nintendo World Championships.
Now, 33 years later he’s looking to make some cash by auctioning memorabilia, including a tournament game cartridge from that competition.
Membrez-Weiler, 40, competed in nine tournaments across the United States as part of the Nintendo World Championships. He won the 11-and-under age group at a regional competition in Seattle, Washington, and was among 90 players invited to the finals at Universal Studios in Hollywood, California.
Along the way, Membrez-Weiler and his family collected memorabilia, including the game cartridge that is part of a 23-item collection now up for auction through March 14 at ComicConnect.com.
Membrez-Weiler, who was 7 when he started competing, said his family traveled to seven cities in 1990 as part of the first world championships competition. It was the first major e-sports event in the United States, he said.
The most sought after item on his list of collectables is a cartridge used during the 1990 Nintendo World Championships that has Super Mario Bros, Word 1-1 and 1-2, Rad Racer and Tetris. Some of the other items include multiple Nintendo hats, tournament instructions, duffle bags, a plaque and a trophy.
With classic gaming items garnering significant value from collectors and enthusiasts in recent years, Membrez-Weiler said he’s glad his parents kept everything.
“I thought it was all lost,” he said. “My dad had storage units in Denver and Denton, Texas, and he ended up finding it in one of the storage units in Denver – the gamepack itself was actually packed up in a cigar box I got from a friend when I was a kid.”
The nostalgia factor with the memorabilia is significant for Membrez-Weiler. He used to have game tournaments with his friends playing the Nintendo cartridge, and recalls those times with fondness.
But when he spoke with Vincent Zurzolo, president of ComicConnect, who told him the cartridge and other items could give him a big payday, he decided to put it all up for auction.
“I’m in a place where I need to buy a house and you know, having extra funds for that is always a good thing,” Membrez-Weiler said. “It’s the best decision financially and the sentimental attachment was sort of displaced by the collection kind of just being lost for all this time.”
Membrez-Weiler said the items would be in good hands with collectors, some even want to start a Nintendo Museum.
“This stuff really means a lot to these people who would cherish it more than me, even though it’s my experience – maybe with the exception of the trophy,” he said.
Zurzolo estimates the cartridge alone could fetch around $70,000, and Membrez-Weiler said there’s a chance it could exceed that projection.
“I love the idea of a 7-year-old kid being part of the first Nintendo World Championships and then having the sense to hold onto all the memorabilia and keepsakes including his trophy, VIP passes, tickets, stickers, baseball caps, and of course the incredibly rare Nintendo World Championship Cartridge,” Zurzolo said in a statement.
Zurzolo said most people who grew up in the last 50 years have previous exposure to video games, and as vintage products become older, the nostalgia rises, and with that comes an increase in monetary value.
Nintendo has been a mainstay in the industry for decades, and Zurzolo said the original Nintendo is what started it all.
Zurzolo said a combination of scarcity, demand, popularity and an incredible story means the collection will sell for a considerable amount.
“I mean this kid was seven and a half years old when he was competing in this championship and made it to the finals, so it’s really cool,” Zurzolo said.
Membrez-Weiler now teaches sociology at the University of Oklahoma. He still plays video games when time allows. At the start of every semester, he tells students to share an interesting fact about themselves before telling them about having competed in the Nintendo World Championships.
“They are amazed to hear about my 1990 Nintendo World Championships experience,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.