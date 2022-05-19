Entrepreneurs with University of Oklahoma ties will demonstrate projects ranging from social media platforms to career development services to the public this Friday.
OU Startup Programs is an entrepreneurial support program designed to help create strong companies through a Startup Accelerator and Startup Incubator. From 6-9 p.m. Friday at The Well, the company founders — OU students, staff and alumni — will discuss their entrepreneurial path and demo products and services they’ve prepared to launch.
This year’s Demo Day will feature three-minute founder presentations exploring their journey to developing a service or product. An open expo portion will follow, where founders will engage with potential partners and other attendees.
Additionally, founders will give five-minute demo presentations, where they’ll detail the functionality of the product or services they’ve developed over the last several months.
Mentoring and educational instruction is given to the companies from the Startup Incubator, which leads up to a pitch opportunity or demonstration day.
Two of the incubator companies participating are Entango, a social media platform designed to connect international, transfer and rural students to people and points of interest on campus, and Cadenzo, a logistics company developing an all-in-one booking solution to help local venues and artists book shows more quickly.
Andres Gonzales, co-founder of Cadenzo, said the company began as a ticketing marketplace to circumvent scalpers, but through artist and venue feedback, they realized no one liked the booking process, and were enthused at the idea of a solution to streamline it.
“We decided we wanted to explore that problem further, and we pivoted to solving the booking problems that artists & venues face on a regular basis,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales and cofounder Marc LaManque spent three months in 2021 booking shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and the Dallas metroplex as Troy Smith built the platform. Gonzales said the feedback they received during this time and in the beta test with 250 artists and 75 venues played a crucial role in the development of Cadenzo.
Startup Programs has also partnered with Prima Ventures and Boyd Street Ventures — two recently-launched, Oklahoma-based venture capital firms — to establish a $50,000 Venture Competition, which will take place during Demo Day.
“Oklahoma’s venture capital ecosystem has grown significantly in recent years,” said Tom Wavering, executive director of the Tom Love Innovation Hub. “We are thrilled our partners have chosen to invest in the groundbreaking companies coming out of the University of Oklahoma.”
Gonzales said Demo Day is a chance for aspiring entrepreneurs to see companies being built in Oklahoma.
“Entrepreneurship is all about solving problems, and it’s inspiring to see the problems being tackled by founders here in the state,” Gonzales said. “For Cadenzo, Demo Day will be a great transition out of the incubator phase and out into the real world as we onboard customers and begin to grow.”
Drew Hendricks, OU Startup Programs interim director, said the programs foster connections across the university to build multidisciplinary teams.
“We are proud to present this group of innovative founders who are ready for the next stage,” Hendricks said.