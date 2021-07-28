Editor’s note: The University of Oklahoma is the only local educational entity included in this edition. Norman Public Schools did not respond to multiple requests to be part of this edition.
The OU of the future is never far from administrators’ minds.
Ten years from now, a university that’s seen more heavily publicized and serious turmoil than most — from multiple public racist incidents in the last six years to a former president cut off after accusations of sexual misconduct — could look like a different space entirely if leaders can execute their vision.
Last year, university leadership finalized the University of Oklahoma’s first strategic plan, a guide for the future that starts with five abstract pillars (think “Prepare students for a life of success, meaning, service and positive impact”) and narrows into specific strategies and tactics. The plan isn’t a cure-all to the university’s issues by any means, but it does envision a different future for OU, one that administrators are trying to make sure doesn’t stay aspirational.
Despite the pandemic, the plan didn’t sit untouched for long — administrators this summer have started movement on strategic plan initiatives, from kickstarting long-delayed maintenance projects to finding new faculty and leaders to help further specific goals.
If leaders deliver, the basic tenets of the plan will carry OU through the next seven years in its current form and establish values that guide the university for far longer, President Joe Harroz said.
“What I came to discern is that there are parts [of the plan] that simply don’t change, and that is ‘We change lives,’” Harroz said. “That’s the essence of us, and that shouldn’t change.”
Finances
It’s hard to believe, traveling back a few years, that there was once an OU without a strategic plan.
That version of OU didn’t budget more than a year in advance, a financial strategy that, by summer 2018, landed the university in deep debt and deficit.
Harroz and OU’s Board of Regents announced at the board’s June meeting that the university is finally in a good place financially, having shaved off millions in expenses in the last few years and committed to a more rigorous, long-term budgeting process.
But staying in that good place won’t be easy, especially when the university is trying to step up faculty recruitment and research capability. Running an institution with an annual budget of more than $2 billion also means there’ll be inevitable financial speedbumps — a pandemic might strike, the state might cut back on funding.
“It’s discipline,” Harroz said. “The commitment to changing lives has to be so deep that you never let it get on fragile financial footing, and you’re not doing a one-year budget — you’re always looking ahead. And then you’re following really sound principles, and you’re never acting in a way that will be placating, but one that’s really honest. Even if those decisions are difficult, you cannot jeopardize [this].”
Within the vision for OU’s financial success is the university’s plan to make OU “affordable and accessible” to the students of the present and the future.
The goal of affordability isn’t just an altruistic aspiration — it’s business. Kevin Carey, vice president for education policy and knowledge management at think tank New America, explained to Vox last month that while college degrees are increasingly necessary to enter large portions of the workforce, if colleges decide to remain unattainable and overly expensive, they’re the ones that will suffer.
“If people are no longer willing to pay money to certain kinds of colleges, then those colleges will decline and fail,” Carey told Vox. “But it’s not that they won’t go anywhere — it’s just that they just won’t go to those places.”
Practically, affordability is made harder in a state that has not prioritized higher education over the last decade.
The Oklahoma Policy Institute reports that from 2008 to 2019, Oklahoma cut higher education allocations by 35.3% per student, becoming one of only six states that cut funding more than 30% during those years.
That funding cut sent tuition upward — tuition at the state’s four year universities grew 31.8% in those 11 years compared to 35% nationally, the policy institute reported in 2019. The tuition hikes disproportionately affected Oklahoma’s students of color, for whom tuition costs, on average, make up a higher percent of household income than they do for white students, according to the institute.
For years, OU had regular annual tuition increases — 10 years ago, the university approved a 5% tuition and fee increase for the 2011-2012 school year; the year before had seen a 4.5% increase. The following years would hold more of the same. The price hikes paused in 2018, then suddenly resumed on a smaller scale this summer.
Harroz made clear in June that for OU to not only stay in a good place financially, but move forward with strategic plan goals, administrators would ask students and families to sacrifice. This year, that sacrifice comes to the tune of a 2.75% tuition and fee increase.
“We can never bury our head in the sand, and we can’t wish being a financial caretaker, being a financial custodian away,” Harroz said. “...It’s not fun or attractive to talk about financial discipline, but it’s the ultimate act of custody and care. If we really think about what we want this place to be like in 10 years, that means we care more about tomorrow than we do the inconvenience of today.”
While university administrators heard student concerns and objections to the increase last month — and even received pushback from one of the university’s regents, who voted against this year’s budget specifically because of the increase — Harroz said he believes going without an increase this year would throw off “the balance” of affordability vs. achievement and progression for the university.
“I think it’s a way of balancing it, which was to say, let’s go three years without [a tuition and fee increase], we’ll have one that’s less than inflation, but realize that we have to be mindful of achieving and balancing both excellence and affordability,” Harroz said. “I contextualize it that way, and as we think about what we do over the years to come, that’s the balance we’re going to continue to engage in.”
Serving students
As OU prepares to welcome another freshman class in less than a month, administrators are anticipating that as the classes keep growing, so will student diversity.
“The demographics of our country, they’re changing, so I expect that the demographics of our university community will continue to change,” said Belinda Higgs Hyppolite, OU’s vice president of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and chief diversity officer. “If you look at the class that we’re bringing in this year, it’s one of the most diverse classes that we’ve had, and I believe it’s the second-largest enrollment of first-time-in-college students and transfer students coming to the university.”
A frequently-emphasized piece of OU’s future, administrators say, is belonging — OU wants students to feel that they can truly thrive and find success at the university, they said. Belonging doesn’t just happen; OU’s own history — racist slurs uttered by professors, students flaunting blackface on camera, fraternity brothers singing about lynching — proves that creating a welcoming environment for all students takes deep dedication.
Hyppolite said the process begins with examining and setting a campus climate.
“To create that sense of belonging, we have to make sure that the environment is prepared for students when they arrive,” Hyppolite said. “We will be involved in new faculty orientation, Camp Crimson, the new student orientation that is happening … it’s one thing to recruit students to come to our campus — it’s another thing to be able to keep them engaged and for them to be able to progress on to graduation and a career.”
That sense of belonging will have to stretch across an incredibly diverse community. OU wants to up its international student population by 50% over the next seven years; the university will also invest in online learning, growing the number of students who join the community from afar.
OU also plans to keep growing in general — in-person freshmen classes should grow by at least 3% each year for the next seven years, the plan says.
Leaders are working to provide advocacy and access — in the form of career development and exploration tools, mental and physical health resources and more — that allows all students to succeed, said David Surratt, OU’s vice president for Student Affairs and dean of students.
“I’m a first-generation college student, so that was an experience for me that was a time of challenge, because there was rules and learning that I didn’t understand and never got from my parents, so we hope to kind of fill those gaps for first-gen students, or students who may just lack experience in higher education and navigating spaces,” Surratt said.
As the student body grows and diversifies over coming years, OU has to be intentional about ensuring that faculty and staff keep up, Hyppolite said. Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, OU’s vice president for Research and Partnerships, said part of that intentionality is creating diverse search committees to look for and interview faculty candidates.
“I think if we are strategic and intentional about reaching our goals, we want our faculty and staff to really mimic what our student body looks like, and right now, we’re a little off — we have a more diverse student body than we do faculty and staff, in a lot of ways,” Hyppolite said. “So the goal is that we remain relevant, and that we remain current and we continue to attract the talent that we need to be an AA1 competitive research institution.”
Building research
If you’ve been in a public presentation or meeting at the university recently, it’s likely you’ve heard about one of OU’s most oft-emphasized strategic goals: Becoming a top-tier public research university.
It’s a goal that ties into so many other elements of the strategic plan — so much of the university’s future national brand and reputation rests on that aspirational title, on the ability to draw respected faculty and curious students with a marketing message that holds true in practice.
It’s also a goal OU will pour an enormous amount of resources into in coming years — over the next seven years, the university plans to hire 150 new faculty members in areas important to its strategic plan — engineering, humanities, social sciences and more — and form at least five Research Centers of Excellence to delve into “significant and real-world issues.”
“Strategically, we’re aligning ourselves with areas that are important to Oklahoma, and areas that are important to global and national challenges, and we’re following that as such — we’re making decisions and prioritizing decisions … along those verticals,” Díaz de la Rubia said.
The plan lists some of those important research areas as aerospace and defense, energy and environmental sustainability, life sciences and health care future, and flourishing societies.
The university also plans to invest in resources to make faculty new and existing feel supported in their new home, and has already begun the multi-million-dollar marketing campaign that will sell the top-tier label.
But “becoming a top-tier research university” is a tricky space to define — how do you know when you’ve reached that status, when you can market your institution as a true top-tier space?
Díaz de la Rubia said that’s part of the point, for him — becoming top-tier is more of “a journey,” not a destination.
“The positive news here is that we have been growing our research enterprise tremendously over the last two or three years, and we’ve been doing that with the faculty that we have,” Díaz de la Rubia said. “...When challenged with growing research, they responded.”
Part of that status is more tangible. OU aims to join the nation’s foremost research universities — Harvard, Stanford, Duke, Johns Hopkins among them — in meeting benchmarks from the Association of American Universities, which sets the standard for top research universities.
“My vision is that in the lifespan of the current strategic plan, which is five to seven years, we will move up significantly in research ranking, overall research activity and expenditures, to where we will be at or very near that top tier that we aspire to,” Díaz de la Rubia said.
On examination, most of the strategic plan goals are interwoven — bulking up research and opportunities draws more top-tier faculty, who in turn can do more strong research, which gives OU more achievements to publicize, which draws more students and faculty, etc.
“Certainly when we start doing our strategic hires for faculty, we will have world-class faculty here, their research alone will (make) other people from around the country want to come here to be part of that research activity and that research program,” said André-Denis Wright, OU’s provost and senior vice president. “...I see this as a place that is going to flourish even more so than now with the plans that are in place and the research verticals that we have to attract the best researchers, not just in the region or in the country, but in the world.”
Staying on track
It’s one thing to spend countless hours creating and vetting a strategic plan; it’s another to execute it.
Wright has worked at universities and health organizations across the globe; he’s seen the strategic plan process up close before, but he’s also seen institutions get to the end of the development process and never touch the plan again.
“You look at a lot of the strategic plans and they end up this massive document that tries to capture everything, but then it ends up on a shelf somewhere and people try to remember what was in it,” Wright said. “Part of the process in coming here is, I read the strategic plan and it was exciting, it was bold — it was more than just aspirational, it’s actually achievable.”
It’s a constant challenge leaders face — how do you focus on the long term when the short term is chaotic, challenging, sucking up energy day after day?
Harroz said he’s gotten to the point at which he’ll question whether an individual meeting or event feeds into the strategic plan. Does spending time on this conversation further some aspect of that overall vision for the future, or are we just doing something because we’ve always done it? he asks.
Part of staying on course will involve reevaluating the strategies and tactics of the plan regularly, Harroz said. There are certain values in the plan that should define OU forever, he said, but some ideas that may need to change.
Surratt is aided by having a university-wide strategy and structure that lets him focus on building the right team, mindset and operational structure to execute.
“If I liken it to, say for instance, a Big 12 championship-winning football team, over the last few years, they’ve had the leadership structures, they’ve had the strategy in place, they’ve known their playbook — it’s a matter of getting the right personnel in place and being able to execute,” he said. “My hope is that over the next five, 10 years, that’s what we’re kind of gearing ourselves toward is continuing to improve and grow, and continuing to have the right players and skillsets applied to the strategy that’s already in place.”
Leaders are also working to generate the excitement and vision that keeps the plan moving long after they’re gone, a task made easier by actually having a concrete plan for the future, Harroz said.
“What I’ve found is, the vision is, in many ways, self propagating,” Harroz said. “...People that want to change lives, that want to really accomplish big things, they’re attracted to those who have vision and a plan… when you’re a part of something that’s not just successful on its own merits, but changes the lives of others, that fuels a passion in those that are like minded to continue to do more.”