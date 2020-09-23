The University of Oklahoma department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion hosted an OU Student-Athlete Unity Walk Wednesday in support of racial justice and equality.
Banding together against racial injustice, over 300 OU student-athletes convened at the north side of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium with plans to march down Jenkins Avenue and up West Lindsey Street as they made their way to the Bizzell Memorial Library.
OU President Joe Harroz told The Transcript this event is especially important.
“This shows what we can do together,” Harroz said. “It’s events like these that allow us to show who we are both individually and collectively. … It is for the university to see that we’re working together. That there are wrongs that need to be corrected and that there is strength and resolve in us as a community.”
As the march began around 1 p.m., chants of “Black Lives Matter,” and “No justice ... No peace,” could be heard as the athletes marched arm in arm.
Once at the library, OU Women’s Basketball guard Ashlynn Dunbar led the athletes in a moment of silence for all the Black lives unjustly lost at the hands of police.
“As the Black community pleaded for everyone’s help and support against police brutality, today our student athletes — a community and a family — march united in support of the fight against social injustice,” Dunbar said to the crowd. “We are committed to creating an inclusive environment where all voices are heard and respected.”
The rally was adjourned by chants of “Black Lives Matter,” “Say his name … George Floyd,” and “Say her name … Breonna Taylor.”
