A University of Oklahoma student studying public service leadership has received a prestigious scholarship to help fund his studies at the next level.
Corbin Walls, a junior, received the Harry S. Truman Scholarship, which supports students interested in public service.
It is the premier graduate fellowship in the United States for public service leadership. It is a federally funded scholarship granted to U.S. undergraduate students for demonstrated leadership potential, academic excellence, and a commitment to public service.
Walls, a native of Miami, Oklahoma, said he came to Norman because he is a die-hard Sooners fan, and he wanted to study law. When he started taking courses he realized all of his prelaw friends were studying political science.
“I decided not to study political science because I thought everyone in pre law studies that, so I wanted to be a little bit different,” he told The American.
The only other major that he thought would prepare him for law school was public and nonprofit administration. After a year of study, he decided he no longer wanted to go to law school.
Wells is now on an accelerated track that will allow him to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degree at the same time. Upon completion, he will apply to doctoral programs in public administration, as he wants to someday run a nonprofit organization.
The Truman Scholarship will fund a student’s postgraduate studies for up to four years, and up to $30,000. It is considered the most prestigious scholarship in the field.
“The Truman Scholarship is the premiere scholarship for students wanting to work in public service,” said Meg Morgan, associate professor and OU-Tulsa MPA program coordinator. “It’s extremely competitive — thousands of students around the country apply and 60 or so are chosen.”
Morgan said Walls is an exemplary student and has demonstrated the ability to succeed in the field.
“Corbin is one of the most determined and resourceful students I’ve ever had,” she said. “He has a great vision for his future and then finds who and what he needs to make that happen.”
Morgan said coming from a small town in Oklahoma has shaped Walls for public service because it has created a sense of community.
“He and I both grew up in rural Oklahoma so we share a lot about how our upbringings shaped us, and in particular, how a sense of community is so important,” she said. “He’s truly motivated to give back to his hometown and continue to make and improve the community wherever he goes.”
Walls said he will be applying to different graduate programs this fall.
“What really made me so passionate about the nonprofit sector, and specifically what I want to do in getting a Ph.D., is just that realization that there is the sector that is characterized by under professionalization,” he said.
Walls said many nonprofits struggle because they lack quantitative and qualitative methods required to allow it to thrive. In his doctoral program, he will learn how to operate nonprofits and analyze data to make them succeed.
“I would like to gain the methodological skills that come with a Ph.D. so I can help nonprofits evaluate programs, help the strategic planning, help with fundraising strategies and use data analysis and data management to really optimize their operations,” he said.
The scholarship doesn’t cover all of the cost of graduate school, by design. Truman scholars are more likely to receive other scholarship opportunities, so it isn’t likely Walls will have to dish out his own money to pay for his doctoral degree.
“Individuals are recognized as Truman scholars, and they get other big scholarships for graduate schools,” Walls said. “They have a lot of partnerships with different graduate schools all over the nation where they’ll give you additional scholarship or a full ride because you’re a Truman Scholar.”
The scholarship recognizes students in their junior year of college. This year, 705 students applied for the scholarship. Of those, 199 finalists made the last cut and 62 scholars were chosen from all over the U.S. and U.S. territories.
