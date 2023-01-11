A University of Oklahoma junior is leaving the state after her residence was vandalized and spray painted with a racial slur.
Kiley Ellis, 20, moved to Oklahoma during her senior year of high school and graduated from Westmoore High. She chose to attend OU and was pursuing majors in psychology and political science while planning to attend law school.
Early Friday morning, she heard a noise but didn’t think anything of it because she owns two rowdy pit bulls who patrol the inside of her home. Later that morning, she was awakened by a Norman police officer at her door.
“They said, ‘Do you know about this?’ Ellis recalled. “ I said, ‘What are you talking about? I’ve been asleep.’”
She walked outside and found the words “I HATE (racial slur) ...” spray painted on the garage door.
She also discovered a guest room window had been kicked in.
“I truly think that the reason why they didn’t come in is because I have two pit bulls who are protective of their territory,” Ellis told The Transcript.
Ellis, who is Black, said she has faced significant racism while living in Oklahoma, but said the latest incident scared her, so she called her landlords to break her lease.
“I have dealt with racism a lot since being in Oklahoma, but never to the degree of someone vandalizing and destroying a piece of my property,” she said. “It left me with a belief that if they can go this far, how much farther would they have gone? That’s when I decided to leave.”
A neighbor reported the incident at 8:07 a.m. Friday, according to a Norman Police Department summary, which identified 10 victims and two possible suspects.
The report listed one count of ethnic harassment and seven counts of injury/destruction of property/vandalism across affecting five homes and two buildings on or near the 1900 block of Elmhurst Drive, including Oklahoma Educators Credit Union and Riverbend Apartments on East Lindsey Street.
An incident report indicated hate speech continued down the sidewalk of Oakhurst and onto 12th Street, noting that a white van had been spray painted and apartment complexes on both sides of 12th Street were vandalized.
An officer told Ellis that the most egregious vandalism took place at her residence
Brett Sullivan, one of Ellis’ landlords has agreed to let Ellis out of her lease.
“I feel bad for her,” he told The Transcript. “I didn’t feel like that kind of thing would happen in Norman. I thought this was kind of a progressive town.”
He pulled a contractor off another job on Jan. 6 to paint the garage door, and has since replaced the window.
City Council member Brandi Studley, who represents Ward 1, was made aware of the incident and consulted Ellis. The vandalism took place in Studley’s old neighborhood.
“It’s in my ward, and it hits close to home since we are a multiracial family,” she told The Transcript. “As liberal as Norman wants to be, we still live in a state filled with racism and Norman.”
Ellis said her experience is typical of other black people who live in Oklahoma, and that she has always known racism in Norman.
“I’ve been on the West Coast before, and it’s been nothing compared to what I have experienced in Oklahoma,” she said. “When I first got to OU, two weeks after I got there, I was walking to one of my classes on campus and some guys in a truck pass me and screamed (a racial slur) and told me to go back wherever the hell I came from.”
More recently, people have said “they are going to lynch me and turn me in an ornament, multiple times.”
Ellis said she has a restraining order against a former friend who broke into an apartment where she lived previously. Four months ago, she moved into the house that was vandalized.
Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to call the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.