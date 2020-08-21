The University of Oklahoma reported Friday that 62 students tested positive for COVID-19 prior to move-in day, and one student has also tested positive for the virus since arriving on campus.
Every student who planned on moving into on campus housing had to take a COVID-19 test, according to a press release sent out Friday by the university. Of the 4,516 students who received their results as of Aug. 21, 98.65% of them were COVID-free and 1.37% of students tested positive for the virus, OU spokesperson Kesha Keith said in the press release.
“The percentage of students who tested positive for COVID-19 through this process is in close alignment with a predictive model developed by a team of OU researchers, which concluded that there would be an approximate 1.5% positive testing rate among OU students on Aug. 4 and 5 — the dates that the majority of the saliva-based tests were taken,” Keith said.
The student who tested positive is currently self-isolating, according to the press release. Individuals who have been in contact with the student will be notified by health department officials or Goddard health services, according to the press release.
The 62 students who tested positive were required to stay home and away from campus until they are cleared by OU Health Services, Keith said. According to the press release, the testing will continue for the 237 other students with move-in dates scheduled.
“The university is closely monitoring COVID-19 data and is developing an online dashboard, which is set to launch next week,” Keith said in the release.
